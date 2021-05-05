2023 Jeep A-UV Will Be Made in Poland on French Underpinnings

Known as the A-UV because it has a shorter footprint than the Renegade, the Baby SUV will cement the merger between Fiat Chrysler and Groupe PSA. As it happens, the yet-to-be-named crossover utility vehicle will be manufactured by FCA in Poland on the Groupe PSA CMP platform.
Production is scheduled to start at Tychy in November 2022 for the 2023 model year. The assembly plant will receive 755 million Polish zlote or $200 million at current exchange rates for the A-UV and two more A-segment crossovers from the Alfa Romeo and Fiat brands. Automotive News Europe reports that Jeep will offer internal combustion-engined variants in the first instance, then roll out the BEV A-UV roughly five months later.
What kind of engines and all-electric powertrain is the cited publication referring to? Take, for instance, the Peugeot 2008 as the yardstick. The subcompact utility vehicle is available with three-cylinder turbo mills with 1.2 liters of displacement as well as a 1.5-liter turbo diesel with four cylinders, connected to either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic.
PureTech 100 is how the entry-level variant is called, and obviously enough, it flexes 100 metric horsepower. This engine is also available with 130 horsepower while the diesel-fueled mill offers 110 and 130 horsepower. As for the e-2008, the 50-kWh battery works in tandem with a 136-horsepower electric motor integrated into the front axle and a direct-drive mechanism.
The Sochaux-based manufacturer quotes an estimated 310 kilometers or 193 miles under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure, which is pretty good for a cutesy urban dweller with jacked-up suspension. In real-world scenarios, expect considerably less driving range if you commute at high speed on the highway or you live in a cold part of the European Union.
Automotive News Europe further reports a mild-hybrid powertrain for the Jeep-branded small crossover, Brennero as the nameplate of the Alfa Romeo sibling, and Project 364 as Fiat model's codename. On that note, the Fiat-branded utility vehicle is rumored to bear the 500XL designation because it's supposed to replace the 500X crossover and 500L multi-purpose vehicle.
