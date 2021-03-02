2023 Jeep Baby SUV to Enter Production in July 2022 With PSA Underpinnings

4 2021 Jeep Wrangler Half-Doors Are Now Officially Available From $2,350

Stellantis will invest 755 million zloty, which is more than $200 million at current exchange rates, in the Tychy production complex to facilitate these new models. At the present moment, the assembly plant makes the Fiat 500 and Lancia Ypsilon, which aren’t selling too well. “Sources with knowledge of the matter” told the cited publication that Tychy is the manufacturing facility chosen for the all-new crossover, which features Groupe PSA underpinnings. The French automaker will supply the Compact Modular Platform, which is currently used by a wide array of cars.Introduced three years ago by DS Automobiles, the CMP is offered with 1.2-liter turbo gasoline engines, 1.5-liter turbo diesel options, and a front-mounted electric motor. The DS 3 Crossback E-Tense should also give us a good understanding of the Jeep-branded model’s theoretical driving range.Under thetesting regime, the 50-battery is good for 320 kilometers (200 miles) between charges. As for the electric motor, it develops 136 PS (134 horsepower) and 260 Nm (194 pound-feet) of torque.Reconfirmed by Stellantis in December 2020, the Jeep A-UV will be followed by two siblings from Alfa Romeo and Fiat in January 2023 and July 2023. All of them are up for electrification because European legislators took emissions regulations seriously after the Dieselgate scandal.In Alfa Romeo's case, the yet-to-be-named sport utility vehicle would slot below the Tonale compact crossover. As for Fiat, the newcomer would likely serve as the successor to the Punto hatchback.Turning our attention back to the Jeep-branded crossover , European head of brand marketing Marco Pigozzi let it slip that it’ll blend practicality with off-road prowess. “The car will be able to be used as a badass Jeep, but it has also been designed to be used every day,” he told Auto Express in 2019.Stellantis will invest 755 million zloty, which is more than $200 million at current exchange rates, in the Tychy production complex to facilitate these new models. At the present moment, the assembly plant makes the Fiat 500 and Lancia Ypsilon, which aren’t selling too well.

