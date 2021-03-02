A Close Look at What Land Rover's 2022 Defender V8 Range-Toppers Have to Offer

Alpine Unveils 2021 Formula 1 Car Wearing a Striking Blue, Red, and White Livery

The A521 features a sleek blue, red and white livery, representing Alpine’s motorsport pedigree and sports car heritage . Design-wise though, the main structural elements have been carried over from the R.S. 20, meaning the car doesn’t look very different.Thankfully, the team managed to develop and improve every single part that hadn’t been homologated, especially at the rear, where the new car boasts a few aerodynamic changes."It is a true joy to see the powerful, vibrant Alpine name on a Formula One car. New colors, new managing team, ambitious plans: it’s a new beginning, building on a 40-year history. We’ll combine Alpine’s values of authenticity, elegance and audacity with our in-house engineering & chassis expertise. That’s the beauty of racing as a works team in Formula One. We will compete against the biggest names, for spectacular car races made and followed by cheering enthusiasts. I can’t wait for the season to start," said Renault Group boss Luca de Meo.Putting their talents on display for the team will be Esteban Ocon, the 24-year-old who looks to build on a solid 2020 campaign, and of course Fernando Alonso , returning to Formula 1 after a two-year break. Alonso won two titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006. The two stars are joined by reserve driver Daniil Kvyat, arriving from AlphaTauri."I’m very excited to be back in Formula One and to be part of Alpine F1 Team’s next chapter in the sport. I’ve been working hard to prepare myself for racing back in Formula One and the target is to attack from the beginning. Driving the car for the first time is going to be a very exciting experience and I hope both factories can savour the moment," said Fernando Alonso. "We have a strong team and together with Esteban we must push on from last year and deliver results. We know it’s going to be a very competitive season, but we’re ready for the challenge. The car looks great and I have fond memories of racing with blue in Formula One."The Alpine A521 will make its on-track debut tomorrow, March 3, with Esteban Ocon taking it for a spin at Silverstone for a film session.

