Peugeot U.S. Return Canceled Because Alfa Romeo Needs More Attention

Peugeot exited the U.S. in 1991 after being surpassed by Japanese rivals. 3,500 sales over the course of a calendar year weren’t enough to break even, and despite this woeful result, the Sochaux-based automaker made it clear that Peugeot will return stateside in 2023 with better products.
As fate would have it, the second coming has been canceled because FCA and PSA have other priorities under the Stellantis umbrella. More specifically, Automotive News reports that existing brands take priority in this part of the world. The question is, what took them so long to admit that Peugeot isn’t meant for the U.S. market and never will be under Stellantis?
Alfa Romeo, which returned stateside with the help of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles when the late Sergio Marchionne was leading the Italo-American automaker, is one of the brands that need attention. Dwindling sales, poor reliability, and a limited range of models have prompted the board of directors at Stellantis to change the head honcho of the brand with the previous president and chief executive officer of PSA North America.
Larry Dominique will develop Alfa Romeo in the United States from here on in, and under his leadership, the Italian marque will introduce two new crossovers in order to attract new customers. A mid-sized utility vehicle and the production version of the Tonale Concept are most likely the culprits.
Now let’s analyze the French automaker's lineup in Europe for a second. The mid-sized UV and Tonale-based crossover have two counterparts in the guise of the 3008 and 5008, which means that Alfa Romeo and Peugeot would have clashed with similar products in the most competitive market for UVs.
The Sochaux-based manufacturer already has a strong presence back home in the European Union, and lest we forget, Peugeot is thriving in China thanks to a joint venture with Dongfeng Motor. Given these circumstances, it’s crystal clear why the higher-ups at Stellantis decided against the return.
As for other brands that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has to revitalize with help from Groupe PSA, Chrysler and Lancia definitely need their attention. Ram is also worth mentioning because the truck-only brand still hasn’t launched a mid-sized pickup truck as the successor to the Dodge Dakota.
