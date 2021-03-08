2 2022 Peugeot 308 Reveals New Feline Design in Spyshots, Makes Golf Look Boring

More on this:

2022 Peugeot 308 Leaks Out Early, Looks Like a Mechanical Lion

This year has started with the bang for the French at Peugeot. The PSA Group was renamed Stellantis after its merger with FCA, while Peugeot itself got an all-new visual identity, including a new logo, just a few weeks ago 19 photos



With the 2021 Geneva Motor Show



Well, it looks like one of the pre-production 308 models destined to go film some ads or other various marketing materials was caught completely uncamouflaged just weeks before its official unveiling.



Sporting the newest visual identity of the French carmaker, the compact hatchback doesn’t look as compact anymore, with the increase in size being rather visible compared to its predecessor.



That said, both the 2022 Peugeot 308 and the current one are based on the same



Developed to incorporate front-wheel-drive and AWD cars with transverse engines, the EMP2 architecture can also incorporate plug-in hybrid and even full electric powertrains, albeit the new 308 is apparently not expected to come as a full EV right from the get-go.



A range of 1.2-liter engines developing between 100 and 155 horsepower are expected on the gasoline side, with the 1.5-liter diesel ones coming with either 100 or 130 horsepower.



The new 308 will also be offered as a hybrid for the first time, with a plug-in hybrid version expected as well, both pairing an electric motor with a gasoline engine in an all-wheel-drive package. This time of the year was just right for Peugeot to unveil the third generation of the 308 compact hatchback, which has been on the market in its current iteration since as far back as 2013.With the 2021 Geneva Motor Show canceled over financial consequences, the only way for the lion of Sochaux to let the world know of its new Volkswagen Golf rival is to film some videos of it and distribute them online.Well, it looks like one of the pre-production 308 models destined to go film some ads or other various marketing materials was caught completely uncamouflaged just weeks before its official unveiling.Sporting the newest visual identity of the French carmaker, the compact hatchback doesn’t look as compact anymore, with the increase in size being rather visible compared to its predecessor.That said, both the 2022 Peugeot 308 and the current one are based on the same EMP2 platform from PSA (now Stellantis), which also underpins most compact and mid-size models from Peugeot, Citroen, DS and Opel.Developed to incorporate front-wheel-drive andcars with transverse engines, the EMP2 architecture can also incorporate plug-in hybrid and even full electric powertrains, albeit the new 308 is apparently not expected to come as a fullright from the get-go.A range of 1.2-liter engines developing between 100 and 155 horsepower are expected on the gasoline side, with the 1.5-liter diesel ones coming with either 100 or 130 horsepower.The new 308 will also be offered as a hybrid for the first time, with a plug-in hybrid version expected as well, both pairing an electric motor with a gasoline engine in an all-wheel-drive package.