4 BMW 8 Series Touring Rendered, Is What the Gran Coupe Should Have Been

3 Realistic Camaro ZL1 1LE "Muscle Wagon" Looks Like a Particular German Avant

More on this:

2022 Peugeot 308 SW Looks Like the Sexiest French Wagon in Accurate Rendering

Peugeot is currently testing the all-new generation of the 308, which will be available as both a hatchback and a wagon. Based on spyshots like the ones we showed you yesterday, this set of renderings has just been created. 2 photos



While German automakers created boring Golfs in the past, the Mk8 Variant (wagon) looks quite interesting, especially with the



Getting back to the renderings at hand, we notice the new face design with grille and light shapes borrowed from the 2008 crossover. And at the back, the spyshots seemed to indicate a wrap-around taillight element is happening, similar to the bigger 508 SW. But we feel a few details could be inaccurate on the rendering, specifically the wheel design and rear bumper, both of which come from the old 308 GT Line packages.



Hopefully, Peugeot can make some improvements in the interior department as well. Many reviews and customers have complained that the small steering wheel makes seeing the 308's dials impossible. Also, the infotainment isn't as good as in some rivals.



While the main job of a compact estate/wagon is to be practical and economical, Peugeot might finally also offer a performance model. No, not a GTi, but a plug-in hybrid with about 300 horsepower and AWD . It's going to work pretty well as a fleet car, while small new engines promise reduced emissions and running costs. The Russian website Kolesa has created these two images, which we think do a pretty good job of describing the 2022 mode. Compared to the outgoing 308, the compact wagon appears sportier and more expensive at the same time. That's a good thing, considering how good its rivals are.While German automakers created boring Golfs in the past, the Mk8 Variant (wagon) looks quite interesting, especially with the Alltrack or the R Line packages. But the good news is that Peugeot may not have to deal with any other French automakers. Sales of the Megane are slowing, and the recent concept suggests an electric crossover is planned as a replacement.Getting back to the renderings at hand, we notice the new face design with grille and light shapes borrowed from the 2008 crossover. And at the back, the spyshots seemed to indicate a wrap-around taillight element is happening, similar to the bigger 508 SW. But we feel a few details could be inaccurate on the rendering, specifically the wheel design and rear bumper, both of which come from the old 308 GT Line packages.Hopefully, Peugeot can make some improvements in the interior department as well. Many reviews and customers have complained that the small steering wheel makes seeing the 308's dials impossible. Also, the infotainment isn't as good as in some rivals.While the main job of a compact estate/wagon is to be practical and economical, Peugeot might finally also offer a performance model. No, not a GTi, but a plug-in hybrid with about 300 horsepower and. It's going to work pretty well as a fleet car, while small new engines promise reduced emissions and running costs.