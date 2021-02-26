2021 Ford Bronco Production Starting March 29th, Tipster Suggests

4 1976 Ford Bronco Ranger Looks Really Handsome After Frame-On Restoration

Resurrected after a 25-year hiatus, the Bronco is eating the Jeep Wrangler alive as far as demand is concerned. The Blue Oval has amassed more than 200,000 reservations to date, an amount that mirrors the sales volume of the two-door JL and four-door JLU in the U.S. last year. 20 photos







“After a week or two of final downtime to prepare for both shifts of full production, the Bronco is set to enter 'Phase 1 Mass Production' on March 29th,” said the tipster. These vehicles can be shipped to dealerships as demonstrators after quality control gives the OKTB (OK-to-buy).



These being said, we must go through the available configurations and options at launch. Excluding the First Edition, which sold out even though



Most of the trim levels feature a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo as the standard engine, connected to a seven-speed manual with a crawler gear. A 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 can also be had as long as you’re okay with the 10-speed automatic transmission codenamed 10R80 by Ford.



This kind of reception also means that Ford will have a hard time delivering that volume of vehicles in the first year of production, which is why some reservations will be fulfilled next year. Speaking of production, March 29th is when the first dealer demonstrators and press cars will be manufactured. Bronco6G forum member PREMiERdrum is responsible for this date, citing "a few contacts from my old days as a freelance auto industry journalist." He also highlights that Ford earned the last federal certifications for the Bronco last week. In other words, every Bronco manufactured at the Wayne assembly plant from here on in is theoretically sellable to the general public.