Chrysler 300 Wagon Imitates a Modern Dodge Magnum in Fresh SRT8 Rendering

Wagon Wednesday is a time-honored tradition of the internet, and because there aren't enough cool models to go around, we need to make stuff up sometimes. Today, we'll check out this Chrysler 300 Wagon, which sadly isn't real.
Chrysler's RWD platform is positively ancient, and while the 300 and Dodge Charger still use this thing, there used to be another member of the family. That's right, we're talking about the Dodge Magnum.
For most of its life, the Magnum was a regular American barge, nothing to write home about. But at one point, Daimler's European influences must have rubbed off, because a wagon was approved for production. It wasn't exactly a hot seller, with about 170,000 units delivered to American customers, but it left a lasting impression on car culture, along with its Cadillac competitor, the CTS wagon.
In November 2007, Chrysler announced that the "Magnum, along with the PT Cruiser convertible, the Crossfire, and the Pacifica were not earning their keep". Production ended the following Spring, its place being by the Journey minivan. In more recent years, this quirky wagon is witnessing a comeback, as more and more people are them. We've also seen a few conversions to the Charger Hellcat sedan front end.
But this rendering by wb.artist20 goes in the opposite direction, imagining the Magnum not as a sportier Hellcat model, but as a luxury Chrysler 300. There is a slight difference here, as Chrysler products are supposed to target a traditional luxury buyer. So there's not a lot of muscle under the hood, and they don't have SUVs so as not to compete with Jeep.
As crazy as it might sound, this used to be a real car made by the Daimler-Chrysler alliance. If we remember correctly, the "300C Touring" was assembled by a factory in Austria and was available with an SRT8 engine back about 15 years ago. They even shipped right-hand-drive models over to Japan, though not many of them were sold.
Of course, the one in wb.artist20's rendering looks a heck of a lot more modern, thanks to the front end from the 300S V8 front end with slightly larger intakes and sporty black wheels. So what do you think, can Chrysler ever sell a wagon again?
