Chrysler Airflow Vision Concept Previews Distant Ford Mustang Mach-E Rival

Three long years have passed since Chrysler last presented a concept car at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), so the carmaker returned to the 2020 edition of the show with the oddly named Airflow Vision Concept.
Borrowing its name from a revolutionary-looking production car of the 1930s, the concept car presented at CES is more of an urban futuristic crossover with two giant doors that take as much space as four regular ones.
Oddly enough, the doors on the actual vehicle present on the show have been completely removed to give a better view of its interior, albeit there is no latching visible.
Powered exclusively by moving electrons, the Airflow Vision's interior and some design motifs of the exterior suggest that a more mellow-looking production car is probably on the way. Chrysler hasn't said anything official as of yet, but the model pretty much looks like FCA is previewing a response to the upcoming 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E.
Of course, an eventual production model would likely feature actual visible wheels and four doors, while the two individual rear seats from the concept would be transformed into a more accommodating bench.
Not quite obvious, the concept car is apparently based on the Chrysler Pacifica PHEV, from which it takes its dimensions and flat-load floor. The interior is simply drenched in suede and leather materials and there seems to be space aplenty in all directions for each of its four passengers.
The steering wheel is flattened both at the top and at the bottom and its two spokes are arguably the only reminiscence of the original Airflow beside the concept's name.
Since it was revealed at CES 2020, the Airflow Vision's main raison d'être are the multitude of screens inside, which can be personalized by each passenger according to their individual needs and do their best at previewing the future of infotainment systems to be found on upcoming Chrysler production cars.
