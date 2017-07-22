autoevolution

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Sportbrake Looks Like a Modern Volvo 850 Racer

22 Jul 2017, 8:33 UTC ·
by
"Here comes the Volvo" is something BTCC commentators said while hoping to see an 850 wagon passing somebody. Sure, the modern day V90 has a few sporty roles of its own, like Swedish Police duty. But the world needs another unlikely hero... like this Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Sportbrake.
There's no such thing, of course. In fact, there isn't even a regular XE Sportback to compete with the 3 Series Touring, and since Jaguar is focusing on crossovers now, there probably will never be.

But we're dreamers here at autoevolution. We want to hope that a Civic Type R Touring, BMW M5 Touring, and even an RS8 Avant will frolic with the E63 T-Model on the track one day. Why? Because it would look cool, of course.

X-Tomi chose one heck of a car to start his rendering work with. The Project 8 is the most powerful road-going Jaguar ever produced. It's fitted with massively flared wheel arches and several carbon fiber aero elements. Our favorite bit is the bottom grille at the front which is painted the same color as the rest of the body.

The car belongs to Special Vehicle Operations, a sort of Skunk Works that deals with all of Jaguar's crazy ideas. Every Project 8 will be built by hand, not by robots in a factory. Many of its components aren't found on any other car, like the carbon hood.

Under the hood is the familiar 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine that's been tuned to 600 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque. Without all-wheel drive, the car wouldn't have been able to claw its way to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds. A much faster, heavier XE needs beefier brakes - 400mm carbon ceramic rotors (at the front).

As standard, the sedan is sold with all four of its seats. However, a Track Pack option allows you to ditch the ones at the back in favor of a roll cage. We could tell you that the exhaust is made of titanium and thus saves weight or we could just point out a couple of videos.

