2021 Volkswagen Golf Wagon Launched in the UK, Alltrack Has 197 HP 2.0 TDI

TDI

4Motion

AWD

Crossovers and SUVs have also overrun the British market, but some customers still prefer the understated simplicity of an estate. The 2021 Golf looks a little more handsome than before, but only time will tell if it can continue to compete with the Ford Focus and Skoda Octavia. The range of Golf estates has changed a little, and not necessarily for the worst. Perhaps the most attention-grabbing model is the most expensive and powerful. We're talking about a new Golf Alltrack , which not only has the rugged body kit, but also a 2.0capable of delivering 197 hp (200 PS).As with previous models, this top-end Alltrack delivers power through a DSG gearbox to the. But for now, there are no other powertrains available, while the old Alltrack came with everything from low-powered diesel units to the 1.8 TSI. With a base price of £35,560, this model is probably only for hardcore Golf fans but is understandable when you consider it's a GTD with even more equipment. The 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint time of 7.1 seconds also seems like overkill.Most buyers will opt for normal trim levels with small engines. The Golf Estate Life has 16-inch alloys, ambient lighting, a digital dashboard, and 10-inch infotainment. Prices for this model start from £24,575 when a 1.0 TSI with 109 hp (110 PS) is equipped. Also available are two versions of the 1.5 TSI that can be ordered with mild-hybrid technology or 7-speed DSG gearboxes.Our pick would have to be the Golf Estate R-Line 1.5 TSI for around £28,075. It's going to be way lighter than the Alltrack, so you'll barely notice the power loss.