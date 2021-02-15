2021 Peugeot Landtrek Pickup Detailed for Middle Eastern and African Markets

Presented in February 2020 when the health crisis was slowly but steadily making its way across the world, the Peugeot Landtrek has finally launched in two regions. The Middle East and Africa, to be more precise, and the mid-size truck is also available in Latin American markets.
Validated over 2 million kilometers (1.2 million miles), the Landtrek isn’t thoroughly French despite the Sochaux Lion on the front grille and steering wheel. Developed in collaboration with Changan Automobile for the Chinese market as the Kaicene F70, the one-tonne pickup is available with a single cab, a double cab, and a chassis cab. Lots of accessories are offered at launch, including thermoformed body protection and a sport bar.
Entry-level versions of the mid-size workhorse feature unpainted plastic bumpers, halogen headlights, and steel wheels with six lug nuts. Even in this specification, Peugeot sweetens the deal with three years or 100,000 kilometers (62,137 miles) of warranty, whichever comes first.
Capable of towing 3.5 tons (7,716 pounds), the Sino-French pickup is gifted with 235 millimeters (9.3 inches) of ground clearance. Off-road enthusiasts may also be interested to hear that 600 millimeters (23.6 inches) is the maximum fording depth while attack and departure angles don’t exceed 29 or 30 and 27 or 26 degrees with 2WD and four-wheel drive, respectively.
In the Middle East and Africa, the Landtrek can be had with a 1.9-liter turbo diesel or a turbo gasser with 2.4 liters of displacement. These mills are rated at 150 and 210 PS (148 and 207 horsepower) while torque favors the smaller plant at 350 Nm (258 pound-feet) compared to 320 Nm (236 pound-feet).
The standard transmission is a six-speed stick shift supplied by Getrag, and the only level up from there is a six-speed Punch Powertrain automatic that’s exclusive to the gasoline engine. In addition to Manual, Sport, and Eco mode for the torque-converter automatic, the all-new bakkie offers 4L and 4H modes when optioned with 4WD thanks to a two-speed transfer case.
Peugeot hasn’t mentioned a word about pricing in these parts of the world, but fret not because the Mexican model is available to purchase at the time of reporting. Including VAT, the most Spartan configuration will set you back 504,900 pesos, which converts to $25,305 at current exchange rates.
