Watch the 2022 Porsche Carrera GT Take Shape Before Your Eyes in Tidy Rendering

The fact the wonderful 918 Spyder, arguably the successor of the Carrera GT, did nothing to dent the memory of the 2004 model is even more proof of what a great machine Porsche managed to build back then. In fact, the hybrid 918 Spyder might have actually helped inflate the GT's aura. With its electric motors, the more modern car is seen as a member of the current generation, whereas the GT is part of what is quickly becoming a dying breed. And we all know how people have a soft spot for everything threatened with extinction.To be fair, the Carrera GT deserves all the applause it gets.Like most great things, it was born out of chance. Initially intended as nothing more than eye candy for Porsche's stand at the 2000 Paris Motor Show, it was met with such enthusiasm (we wonder why) that Porsche decided a halo model couldn't do any harm to the brand.With plenty of cash thanks to the success of the Cayenne model (it's funny how the much-despisedwas actually the reason why the beloved Carrera GT was allowed to happen), the Germans took an uncharacteristic leap of faith and gave the project the green light.With a 5.7-liter V10 engine under the deck behind the two seats and a six-speed manual as the sole transmission option, the Carrera GT was a one-of-a-kind proposition amid Porsche's lineup. It was also prohibitively expensive, even by Porsche standards, and with just under 1,300 units ever built, it was hard to get even for those with the account balance to afford it.But however great the engine was - and with 603 hp (612 PS) and the red line sitting at 8,400 rpm, it was - and no matter how well it handled, it can't be denied that its success was significantly helped by its exterior design as well. Despite being nearly 20 years old, it holds up surprisingly well, and that's not something you can usually say about a supercar.Still, with design trends changing quicker than we can adapt to them, a modern Porsche Carrera GT would definitely look a lot different. How different? Well, that's what Marouane Bembli sets out to find out as he takes one image of the model and gives it the 2022 makeover.With help from the Porsche 919 Street "unseen" concept that lent its rear end and wheel design, as well as a few personal touches - such as the gap in the rear side panel and the raised shoulder line - the updated Carrera GT is ready. It was always going to be a tricky task and some people - or maybe it's just us - aren't going to like it. But that's what would also happen if someone tried to modernize the Sistine Chapel, we guess.