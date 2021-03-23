Dodge Is Sick of People Stealing Its Muscle Cars, New Security Feature Coming

Dodge is finally saying enough is enough when it comes to Charger and Challenger thefts, as these two muscle cars have long been two of America’s most stolen automobiles. The solution? A software update aimed at models equipped with 392 HEMI V8 and supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engines.
This update is meant to limit the car’s engine speed to idle (675 rpm) and the total output to just 2.8 hp and 22 lb-ft (30 Nm) of torque, using the Dodge owner's four-digit security code. The goal is to help prevent both thefts as well as joyrides.
“Today, Dodge is launching a new owner-customized ‘double verification’ security system,” said Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis. “When flashed into the computer of affected 2015 or newer Dodge muscle cars, the protective software will limit the engine output to less than 3 horsepower, foiling fast getaways and joyrides.”
Owners can get the update installed free of charge at any Dodge dealer in 2015 through 2021 model-year cars. The system works by applying a second-level vehicle security encryption using the carmaker’s Uconnect 4C infotainment system.
Once the engine’s power output is reduced to idle levels, evading the police or leading them on a high-speed chance will become impossible. Furthermore, the four-digit encryption code should also discourage relay attacks, which work by capturing the keyless remote signal when the keys are nearby.
“More than 150 cars are stolen every day in the United States,” added Kuniskis. “For any car owner, it’s terrible, it’s a hassle and it’s a personal violation. Though statistically rare, car thieves have targeted the high-horsepower Dodge muscle cars, and we want the Dodge ‘Brotherhood’ to know we’re taking quick action and covering their backs.”
The new security feature is expected to be available late in the second quarter of 2021. If you own a 2015 through 2021 Challenger SRT or Charger SRT equipped with 392 HEMI V8 or supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engines, as well as 2019-2021 Scat Pack models featuring the 392 HEMI V8, you should contact your local Dodge dealer and make an appointment.
“Today, Dodge is launching a new owner-customized ‘double verification’ security system,” said Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis. “When flashed into the computer of affected 2015 or newer Dodge muscle cars, the protective software will limit the engine output to less than 3 horsepower, foiling fast getaways and joyrides.”
Owners can get the update installed free of charge at any Dodge dealer in 2015 through 2021 model-year cars. The system works by applying a second-level vehicle security encryption using the carmaker’s Uconnect 4C infotainment system.
Once the engine’s power output is reduced to idle levels, evading the police or leading them on a high-speed chance will become impossible. Furthermore, the four-digit encryption code should also discourage relay attacks, which work by capturing the keyless remote signal when the keys are nearby.
“More than 150 cars are stolen every day in the United States,” added Kuniskis. “For any car owner, it’s terrible, it’s a hassle and it’s a personal violation. Though statistically rare, car thieves have targeted the high-horsepower Dodge muscle cars, and we want the Dodge ‘Brotherhood’ to know we’re taking quick action and covering their backs.”
The new security feature is expected to be available late in the second quarter of 2021. If you own a 2015 through 2021 Challenger SRT or Charger SRT equipped with 392 HEMI V8 or supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engines, as well as 2019-2021 Scat Pack models featuring the 392 HEMI V8, you should contact your local Dodge dealer and make an appointment.