Visit Jeep, Dodge, and Alfa Romeo at the L.A. Auto Show Virtually

It's a bit funny. If you select the guided and curated tour that Stellantis has created, they start out with the Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle. Did so many people skip past the minivan at the real show that they force you to check it out here? We can't say.Of course, they follow it up with the Dodge Durango Hellcat. The rest of the main SUVs are pretty interesting too. The Jeep 4Xe, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, and the Fiat 500X Sport all get a little attention.The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifolio gets the spotlight too. For 2022, the Giulia Q still makes 505 horsepower. It also gets some tech upgrades but the virtual tour mentions none of them. It feels contrived. That seems to be a theme in our time on the tour.In fact, from our perspective, the whole experience is a bit clunky. Click on one of the features of a given car after its initial video introduction and you'll often be whisked away to Youtube, or another website... not taught about that feature via the virtual tour.In the few instances where we found extended content inside of the tour, the videos played had no sound. This is a bit of an odd experience, to say the least. None of the links to exterior pages are mentioned by Stellantis up front either.It's also a bit odd that the site will only play when it senses that the window is in landscape mode. For a bit of content made to "demonstrate the company's newest technology", it's a bit underwhelming. Still, we're just glad to have one more way to enjoy the L.A. Auto Show from the comfort of our own homes.