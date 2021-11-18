The Crew 2 Season 4 Adds Two Dozen Cars, Free Weekend Goes Live Today

Ubisoft’s motorsport game, The Crew 2, is getting another season today, which brings 24 new cars and, for the first time, Urban Services. The new season called The Contractor is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, as well as PC (via Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store).
The Crew 2 players will be able to unlock two dozen new cars, including the Ford Crown Victoria, Cadillac Deville (Coupe), Chevrolet 3100, Chrysler 300 SRT8, Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Ouclassed Edition, and Proto HuP ONE.
As mentioned earlier, the addition of Urban Services to The Crew 2 brings new open-world activities. Starting with Episode 1 of Season 4, players can drive around Las Vegas, New York, Miami, Detroit, and Los Angeles to complete delivery missions for three different urban service companies: Marco’s Cab, Diamond Limousine, and Rocket Co.
Veterans of the game will be interested to know that Season 4 Episode 1: The Contractor adds a new version of The Motorpass, the game’s optional multi-tiered reward system. Just like the previous versions, the new Motorpass offers both free and premium rewards including vehicles such as the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Ed. (Street race), the Chrysler 300 SRT8 Limousine (Street Race), the Cadillac Coupe Deville Marco’s Cab (Street Race), and the Chevrolet 3100 The Rocket Co. (Street Race).
For those who’d rather not pay for the Motorpass, Season 4 Episode 1: The Contractor will continue the free monthly vehicle drops. Additional vehicles will be available over the course of the Episode alongside new vanity items, including new rooftops, as well as smokes, tires, underglows, and window tints.
Players who’d like to try Ubisoft’s The Crew 2 will be able to do so starting today. The French studio announced that The Crew 2 will offer a Free Weekend from November 18 to November 21, which will also give players access to the latest update, The Contractor.
