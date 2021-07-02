The Crew 2 Free Weekend Announced on PC, PlayStation, and Stadia

While all eyes are on Forza Horizon 5 these days, there are plenty of car games out there definitely worth trying out. And if you’re looking for a title that lets you see what it’s all about without paying, then Ubisoft has prepared something exciting for you.
The Crew 2 will be available free of charge from July 8 to July 12 on all platforms where the game is currently up for grabs, meaning players on PC, PlayStation, and Stadia will be allowed to download and install it at absolutely no cost.
On PC, The Crew 2 can be downloaded from Ubisoft Connect, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.
The free weekend kicks off on July 6, when gamers will be allowed to download and install The Crew 2 on their devices, though playing it won’t actually be possible until July 8. The free weekend ends on July 12, when you’ll be required to buy the full game to continue playing it.
Free weekends are a great way to try out new games, and in the case of The Crew 2, you’ll be able to experience the open-world concept, even including the latest US Speed Tour East episode. You can obviously explore the full map and drive any vehicle you want.
You’ll also receive access to all game features, so you can try out all modes, including the multiplayer experience. But on the other hand, if you play the game on a PlayStation console and don’t have the PlayStation Plus subscription, you won’t be able to access The Crew 2’s multiplayer features, such as Crew group functionality and PvP.
If you like what you see and want to buy The Crew 2, Ubisoft has prepared something special. Once the free weekend comes to an end, you’ll be able to purchase the game with discounts that go all the way up to 80 percent, with the Deluxe Edition to be available for just $12, down from $59.99.
