Thierry Gaugain’s Smart G-Train Envisions $350 Million Toy to Explore the World

More on this:

1 Heineken's Chill B.O.T. Makes Sure You Have a Cool Summer, Keeps Your Beer Cold

2 Rooftop Tents 101: Here’s What You Need to Know Before Buying One

3 Beauer's Travel Trailer Can Unfold Up to Three Times Its Size in Just One Minute

4 Want to Fly High in a $200K German-Engineered Motorhome? Get the Concorde Credo

5 Project Crystal Will Razzle, Dazzle and Glow in the Dark If It’s Ever Built