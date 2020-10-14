Choka Is the World’s First Pressurized Bike Frame, So You Can Always Fix a Flat

1964 Cadillac Coupe de Ville Is an All Original Luxury Symbol

The 1964 Cadillac de Ville introduced additional refinements to the second-generation model, including a V-shaped grille and other small styling improvements here and there that added to the luxury look of all available body styles. 26 photos



For example, the 4-door hardtop could be ordered with no less than 6 windows, but a 4-window version was also offered. The hardtop was available in a 2-door version too. The other variants included a 2-door convertible, a 4-door Town Sedan 6-window hardtop, and a 4-door Park Avenue 4-window hardtop.



The entire lineup comprised just two engine options, namely a 390ci (6.4-liter) V8 and a more powerful 429ci (7.0-liter) V8 unit.



What you’re looking at here is a ’64 Cadillac Coupe de Ville powered by the 429 and featuring an automatic transmission. The car is a true survivor, so it’s all original, but the more impressive part is that everything is almost in new condition. It’s the living example that the luxurious styling dating back to the first half of the ‘60s still lives on today, even without an insane amount of fixes.



The de Ville comes with absolutely no rust, and Ron’s Toy Shop, which is now selling the



The odometer indicates 73,000 miles (117,482 km), and they’re all original.



