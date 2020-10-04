Custom 1937 Cadillac Took 3,000 Hours to Remake, Worth Every Second

3D Printing the Moon Base Could Start with ICON Olympus Project

No matter how technologically advanced and design-crazy modern cars are, they’ll probably never match the appeal of the machines made back in the 1930s and, to some extent, in the early 1940s. 20 photos



Like this one here: sitting in the gallery above is a Series 75



Using the so-called Turret Top that came with the cars of its family, the Cadillac was remade like this during a restoration process that took over 3,000 hours to complete.



The original lines of the exterior were wrapped in BMW Atlantic Blue paint, under the hood the tuners hid a 5.7-liter Vortec V8 and tied it to 4-speed automatic transmission, but most importantly, $27,000 worth of extras were added inside.



They include plush leather on the seats (at the front there is a Mercury bench, while the rear gets an original Cadillac bench, separated by power-operated privacy glass), air conditioning and a sound system (Pioneer with multiple speakers and a subwoofer) with separate controls for the front and rear passengers, a Walnut Burl dashboard, power windows, and power door locks…



