Exposed Engine, Green Windshield Machine Dreams of Being a 1959 Cadillac

While it may seem exceeding strange, this build is sure to attract attention at shows and even on the road. It sure traveled its share of miles in the past, as the odometer shows over 84,000 miles (135,000 km), and it might travel some more if the What you see on your screen is officially titled a 1959 Cadillac , only it’s anything but. It is in fact a mix of parts coming from a variety of other makes and models, put together to form a weirdly-shaped, exposed engine machine, one someone believes it is worth no less than $41,995. That someone is, of course, now selling the car.So, what do we have here? Starting up front, we’re treated with a widened radiator shroud coming from a 1932 Ford , and a cowl that somewhere down the line belonged to a 1937 Chevrolet.Behind all this we get a 454ci (7.4-liter) big block V8 of undisclosed power. Linked to a three-speed automatic transmission fitted new in 2016, it is visible in all its glory: we see the dual Holley four-barrel carburetors, a Mike Kuhl Racing carb spacer, Weiand 6-71 supercharger, and a Holley Pro-Dominator intake, among others.Next up is a green windshield for some reason, matched perfectly in color with the pain on the radiator edge and the body panels that start right from behind the engine. And it is when it comes to the body that we finally get to see some Cadillac lineage.The doors are a mashup of such hardware fitted by the American carmaker on its cars in 1959 and 1960. The rear end, sporting massive fins, is perhaps the most Cadillac-like, and that’s thanks to them being taken off such a model from 1959. The double-hump tonneau, on the other hand, comes from a Pontiac Solstice While it may seem exceeding strange, this build is sure to attract attention at shows and even on the road. It sure traveled its share of miles in the past, as the odometer shows over 84,000 miles (135,000 km), and it might travel some more if the right buyer comes along.

