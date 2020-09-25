This Cadillac Pickup Truck Rendering Comes Through Official Channels

Admit it: even if you have no intention whatsoever to buy a Cadillac pickup truck, there's something extremely attractive about the idea of a utility vehicle from a brand that built its success on models situated closer to the luxury side of the automotive universe.
It wouldn't be the first one, though. The Cadillac Escalade EXT has done it before, filling up the narrowest of niches with a premium utility vehicle that only managed to look out of place when surrounded by either regular pickups or luxury vehicles. It was a weird model and we doubt there are too many people bemoaning the fact it's been discontinued.
This thing, however, this would be an entirely different proposition. The Escalade EXT, as the name suggests, was pretty much the largest Cadillac SUV with a sawn-off roof over the trunk. This unnamed rendering penned by GM designer Andrew McMillan and posted on one of the company's official Instagram pages shows a much more aggressive-looking truck with a clear penchant for performance and off-roading.
Yes, you wouldn't be too far off if you thought about Ford's F-150 SVT Raptor or FCA's more recent RAM 1500 TRX. Stylistically, the virtual concept represents a bit of a departure from Cadillac's more recent models. If anything, it seems to build on the design language launched by the Ciel concept nearly ten years ago.
Well, at the end of the day, what matters is whether the truck looks good or not, and even though you'll never get a unanimous decision on these things, it's safe to assume the majority will find it pretty appealing. And what's not to like? The pentagon-shaped grille makes a comeback in style, accentuated by those huge vertical air vents either side of it. Moving further out you'll find a pair of vertical LED light bars that would have marked the outer limits of the vehicle's width if it weren't for those immense wheel arches.
But they need to be big if they plan on offering enough space for the equally humongous tires. The off-road appetence is further underlined by the generous ground clearance as well as the massive skid plate dominating the lower portion of the front end.
The question on everyone's lips at this moment must be whether this sketch previews anything real. Well, we all know the answer to that if we're honest with ourselves, but since GM is shifting the Cadillac brand toward electricity while also coming up with an all-electric Hummer pickup, one could still hold some hope for a body swap of sorts.
This thing, however, this would be an entirely different proposition. The Escalade EXT, as the name suggests, was pretty much the largest Cadillac SUV with a sawn-off roof over the trunk. This unnamed rendering penned by GM designer Andrew McMillan and posted on one of the company's official Instagram pages shows a much more aggressive-looking truck with a clear penchant for performance and off-roading.
Yes, you wouldn't be too far off if you thought about Ford's F-150 SVT Raptor or FCA's more recent RAM 1500 TRX. Stylistically, the virtual concept represents a bit of a departure from Cadillac's more recent models. If anything, it seems to build on the design language launched by the Ciel concept nearly ten years ago.
Well, at the end of the day, what matters is whether the truck looks good or not, and even though you'll never get a unanimous decision on these things, it's safe to assume the majority will find it pretty appealing. And what's not to like? The pentagon-shaped grille makes a comeback in style, accentuated by those huge vertical air vents either side of it. Moving further out you'll find a pair of vertical LED light bars that would have marked the outer limits of the vehicle's width if it weren't for those immense wheel arches.
But they need to be big if they plan on offering enough space for the equally humongous tires. The off-road appetence is further underlined by the generous ground clearance as well as the massive skid plate dominating the lower portion of the front end.
The question on everyone's lips at this moment must be whether this sketch previews anything real. Well, we all know the answer to that if we're honest with ourselves, but since GM is shifting the Cadillac brand toward electricity while also coming up with an all-electric Hummer pickup, one could still hold some hope for a body swap of sorts.