This 1972 Cadillac Is a Survivor That’s Incredibly Cheap

If you’re looking for a Cadillac survivor that doesn’t cost a fortune, you just have to check out the DeVille that we came across today. 15 photos



The lineup was available in three different body styles, namely 4-door hardtop, 2-door coupe, and 2-door hardtop, being offered with a choice of two engines, which were either 472ci (7.7-liter) V8 units or 500ci (8.2-liter) V8 powerplants. No matter the engine, all 1972 DeVilles came with a 3-speed automatic transmission.



This model posted on



As for the original parts, everything is there just how Cadillac left it when the car left the factory 48 years ago. The DeVille features the original moldings, bumpers, and even the floor mats, so nobody touched the car except for the transmission rebuild that we already told you about.



According to the listing, the coupe has 49,000 miles (78,857 km) on the clock and comes with a clean California title.



We don’t know how many years this Cadillac has spent sitting, but judging from the photos, taking care of the rust on the roof should be one of the first things on the to-do list for whoever buys the car.



