Cadillac Fleetwood “The Hearse” Is a Barn Find That’s Been Dead for 20 Years

If you're looking for a barn find that you could take home and restore, there's a chance this Cadillac Fleetwood takes you by surprise.



If you want to check it out in person, the car is located in Eastman, Georgia, and the owner insists that the buyer needs to bring a trailer, as driving it home isn’t possible. And it’s not only because it’s been sitting for some 20 years but due to the fact it’s a hearse, which naturally, people shouldn’t want to see too soon and too often.The current owner of the car is now trying to sell the Cadillac on eBay , and according to their listing, the car is straight, solid and comes without a single spot of rust. With the right restoration, it could end up costing some $10,000, the seller says, but the car is being sold in the current condition to make room for other projects.The engine itself needs some fixes, as the ad reveals it’s noisy, despite running and driving correctly. No specifics have been offered on the powerplant, but according to the VIN, this is a Cadillac Fleetwood powered by a 6.0-liter V8 unit paired with an automatic transmission, which according to the seller, is working just fine.As for the improvements that the hearse has already received, worth mentioning is the new battery and a set of tires “that would hold air.”“We've driven it around a little. The A/C is definitely out of charge but shows no signs of work or other problems. Power steering works,” the seller explains.As far as the price of this Cadillac barn find is concerned, this is something that potential buyers need to decide, as the car is being auctioned off on eBay. At the time of writing, the highest bid is $1,750 with 8 days still left to go, so there’s a chance the hearse would end selling quite cheap.If you want to check it out in person, the car is located in Eastman, Georgia, and the owner insists that the buyer needs to bring a trailer, as driving it home isn’t possible.

