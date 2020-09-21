Travis Barker Is Selling His Gorgeous 1964 Cadillac Coupe DeVille

If there’s something Travis Barker loves than making music is driving (and collecting) Cadillacs. As luck would have it, one of the is on the auction block as we speak.
Travis Barker, the drummer who shot to fame as part of the original Blink-182 supergroup and who has since branched out into hip hop and as a producer, loves Cadillacs so much he has at least two tattoos dedicated to the marque on his body. This 1964 DeVille is a very special one.
Barker is selling it on Bring A Trailer, with the bidding currently sitting at $21,000 and less than 24 hours to go into the auction. Reports online note that he’s hoping to sell it for $25,000, so unless it attracts more bids, chances are he won’t be parting with it yet.
Barker has had it since 2011 and it’s most likely a favorite: he even featured it in the official music video for the 2015 release “100,” though only as a show car, making an appearance parked in the driveway right at the end. It’s a gorgeous and well-preserved DeVille, with only some minor wears and tears signs visible in the interior.
Finished in Bahama Sand over a Sandalwood cloth and leather interior, this DeVille is powered by a 429ci V8 paired with a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission, producing 340 horsepower and 480 lb-ft when new. The last revision was completed in 2019, and it is believed the car was fitted with a kill switch along the years. Barker is believed to be the third owner.
Factory options include chrome bumpers and trim, Soft Ray blue-tinted glass on the windows, 15” wheels with whitewall tires, lap belts on both benches, heat and air conditioning, power-adjustable front seat, and AM/FM radio.
The odomoter shows 60,000 miles (96,560 km), 500 (804 km) of which were put there by Barker. The car is offered with a clean California title in the drummer’s name.
At the end of last year, Barker got himself a brand new Rolls-Royce Cullinan customized by Platinum Group. And that’s just the most recent acquisition that we know of, so he has to move some of the older cars in order to make room for newer buys.
