Ferrari FT-1 Roma Rendered as the Toyota Supra We Never Got

"Isn't it pure madness to place the front end of a Ferrari Roma on the Toyota FT-1 concept, even as a rendering?" one might ask. Well, certain aficionados, ourselves included, might rather label the move as a genius one. And let's take a bit of time to see why.
This pixel shenanigan was put together by an enthusiast named Luis Carrillo Bermúdez, who brought it to our attention via the aptly named Nose Swap Nation Facebook Group (it's a private one, but you shouldn't have trouble joining the party).
So, what do we enjoy here? For starters, it's no secret that the production Mk V Toyota Supra isn't nearly as appealing as the FT-1 concept that previewed it (the tie-up with BMW does have its downsides). As such, any well-executed digital effort that shows an evolution of the said show car will float our boat, even if it's clear that it doesn't have any connection to something that could be found in Toyota showrooms.
For the record, this is the FT-1 Graphite Concept, which brought a new exterior color and interior take compared to the red-dominated original.
Then there's the Prancing Horse side of the adventure. The Roma, which uses a modern styling language to pay homage to the iconic Ferrari grand tourers of the 1960s, might just be the best-looking "large-volume" Fezza we've seen in quite a while.
Nevertheless, we've always been curious to see what would happen if the memorable face of the Roma would be displayed outside the rather soft lines dictated by its GT genre.
Interestingly, the two styling languages seem to work just fine together, at least from where we're standing. So, if none of the pathways above works for you, perhaps you can regard this as a mere Photoshop doodle aimed at putting a smile on a gearhead's face.
So, what do we enjoy here? For starters, it's no secret that the production Mk V Toyota Supra isn't nearly as appealing as the FT-1 concept that previewed it (the tie-up with BMW does have its downsides). As such, any well-executed digital effort that shows an evolution of the said show car will float our boat, even if it's clear that it doesn't have any connection to something that could be found in Toyota showrooms.
For the record, this is the FT-1 Graphite Concept, which brought a new exterior color and interior take compared to the red-dominated original.
Then there's the Prancing Horse side of the adventure. The Roma, which uses a modern styling language to pay homage to the iconic Ferrari grand tourers of the 1960s, might just be the best-looking "large-volume" Fezza we've seen in quite a while.
Nevertheless, we've always been curious to see what would happen if the memorable face of the Roma would be displayed outside the rather soft lines dictated by its GT genre.
Interestingly, the two styling languages seem to work just fine together, at least from where we're standing. So, if none of the pathways above works for you, perhaps you can regard this as a mere Photoshop doodle aimed at putting a smile on a gearhead's face.