Ferrari 812 Superfast Softkit Proves Mansory Is Capable of Subtlety

When it comes to bonkers (and sometimes ridiculous) custom rides, there’s no doubt that Mansory takes the cake for their outlandish four-wheeled creatures. These notorious pieces of machinery boast some radical aftermarket mutations that’ll have just about any petrolhead wonder how far this madness can possibly go. Needless to say, Mansory’s unorthodox entities managed to stir a good deal of controversy in the auto realm.
While many a keyboard warrior will criticize the German firm for their ungodly exploits, I’ll have to be honest and say I’m not among them. Sure, things tend to get a little out of hand on a regular basis, but we’ll have to at least give these folks credit for the sheer amount of wild creativity that goes into their unconventional projects. In terms of thinking outside the box and being unique, these infamous craftsmen are the real MVPs, period!
In the past, we’ve explored an array of otherworldly machines born under this company’s roof, such as their outrageous Bentley Continental GT-based anomaly, a downright insane customization kit for the Lamborghini Urus and a Porsche Cayenne that is anything but discrete. It goes without saying these breathtaking beasts appear to be from a different galaxy.
Ferrari 812 Superfast Softkit – an intricate display of subtle goodness that manages to look pretty damn rad.
On the other hand, Maranello’s revered 812 Superfast is one spectacular gem straight out of the box. This ruthless machine is brought to life by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 powerplant; the same engine you’d find in Ferrari’s 812 GTS. At around 8,500 rpm, the Prancing Horse’s feral monstrosity will deliver up to 800 hp, along with a vicious torque output of 529 pound-feet (717 Nm) at 7,000 rpm.
The V12’s sheer force is channeled to the rear wheels by means of a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Ultimately, this whole ordeal leads to a humungous top speed of 211 mph (340 kph) and a whopping 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of just 2.9 seconds.
812 Superfast rolls on a set of 20-inch forged aluminum wheels. Each and every one of these modules is equipped with disc brakes, measuring 15.7 inches (40 cm) up front and 14.2 inches (36 cm) on the opposite end. Suspension duties are taken care of by a double wishbone setup at the front, coupled with a multi-link unit at the rear.
You will find new air inlets, a stealthy splitter and fresh air vents on the front end, accompanied by neat bumper extensions, a diffuser with integrated taillights and an elegant spoiler at the rear. Additionally, we notice a healthy dose of exposed carbon fiber trimmings around Superfast’s taillights, on its side mirrors and the rear air outlets.
The firm also offers a pair of 21-inch YN.5 forged wheels at the front, joined by 22-inch counterparts on the other end. Optionally, their customers may request lowering springs and a fierce quad exhaust, as well as a selection of juicy items for the interior.
And that concludes it, ladies and gents. Personally, I absolutely dig the Softkit and would certainly like to see Mansory take this approach more often. What do you think?
