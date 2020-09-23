Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar Rendered, Shows Stunning Futuristic Design

With the 2020 Le Mans race now behind us (Toyota grabbed the LMP1 prototype big boy win, while Aston Martin secured both the Pro and Am LM GTE road car-connected trophies), we can now look at the 2021 battle: for its 89th edition, the 24-hour endurance race will see its top tier revolutionized thanks to the introduction of the Le Mans Hypercar (LMH class). And since Ferrari has yet to express interest in this, we've brought along an independent rendering to help with that.

