Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar Rendered, Shows Stunning Futuristic Design

With the 2020 Le Mans race now behind us (Toyota grabbed the LMP1 prototype big boy win, while Aston Martin secured both the Pro and Am LM GTE road car-connected trophies), we can now look at the 2021 battle: for its 89th edition, the 24-hour endurance race will see its top tier revolutionized thanks to the introduction of the Le Mans Hypercar (LMH class). And since Ferrari has yet to express interest in this, we've brought along an independent rendering to help with that.
Since electric racing series now challenge more traditional adventures for the public's attention, it's always good to increase the appeal of a race like Le Mans (we're obviously talking about the entire FIA World Endurance Championship, not just LM here). And one of the best ways of doing that is to make sure the top-tier monsters on the grid are linked to what you can find in showrooms, which is exactly the change being implemented here.
The said appeal boost, together with a dramatic cost reduction compared to the LMP1 category it replaces, should see the LMH class enjoying serious popularity starting from next year.
So far, Toyota, ByKolles and Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus have signed up for the 2021 Le Mans Hypercar battle. However, Aston Martin has cancelled its initial participation plans (the Brits are returning to F1, though) and Peugeot has announced it is joining the fun in 2022. But, as mentioned in the intro, Ferrari, who's been competing in the lower classes for years, seems to display no interest in the new category.
With the LMH class regulations basically meaning we'll get to enjoy road-going homologation specials, missing out on the Prancing Horse magic is a pity. Well, the digital work of design student JonasJAG does away with that reality, introducing us to a pixel world were Maranello fights the said names for Le Mans supremacy.
This pixel work envisions a Ferrari LMH racer that would take part in the 2025 season and the futuristic styling cues are amazing.
As for the traditional bits that give this machine its identity, the Fezza DNA seems to be the most sivible when it comes to the side view, even though the rear deck also deserves credit here. Then we have elements such as the triple, round taillights, which make for eye-catching redesigns.
And yes, you can enjoy plenty of details and angles of this fictional hypercar, as the artist has been generous in his attempt to deliver a range-topping Ferrari.
At least for now, the internal combustion engines animating LMH racers are limited to 670 hp, with electric motors delivering a maximum of 268 hp to the front axle for an AWD setup, while the overall weight mustn't sit below 1,030 kilos.
Now, given the sort of output numbers that current hypercars deliver, we'll probably see the road-going versions outmuscling their track-only siblings.
