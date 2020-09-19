Ferrari F8 Tributo Drag Races McLaren 720S, Domination Established

It might be difficult to believe that the McLaren 720S has been in production since 2017, such is the freshness of the British missile. And one of the areas that have seen the 720S taking center stage involves drag racing, with this Macca earning the nickname of the supercar that never loses. So, how about a quarter-mile battle against a Ferrari 488 Pista?
The 1,320 feet confrontation we have here is a clean one, since the Woking machine and the Maranello toy were taken to the drag strip, with these going for a three-run adventure.
Now, while the McLaren has enjoyed the drag racing exposure mentioned in the intro, the Prancing Horse's attempts to prevent owners from engaging in timed battles that end up online mean that we haven't seen as many 488 Pistas playing the straight-line game.
Both the basic numbers and the experience will tell you that the McLaren should grab the laurels here. For starters, the 720S is friendlier to the scales and while both supercars are officially rated at 720 PS, dyno tests have shown that the Brit actually sits closer to 750 horses.
And the McLaren has already proved that it can deliver high 9s quarter-mile runs on the stock tires, while using (still street-legal) Toyo Proxes R888R rubber can take the game to 9.7 seconds.
Nevertheless, both mid-engined machines came to this battle on Pirelli P Zero rubber. Add the fact that the track prep was starting to deteriorate during the said runs and you won't be surprised to find out that spinning was an issue - the McLaren seems to have experienced more serious trouble than the Ferrari, though.
Now, the video below (lens tip to Drag Times) also shows the timeslips after each run, so you'll be able to get a complete view of the velocity battle - keep in mind that the clock doesn't start ticking until the vehicle gets off the line. So, while the drivers’ reaction times influence the "visual" winners, the results that matter, namely the 1/4-mile times, don't take this variable into account.
PS: You can skip to the 4:45 point of the clip for the race, while you'll see the two drivers explaining what happened at the 11:34 timestamp.
