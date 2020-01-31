Billionaire Aborts Plan to Find Girlfriend to Fly With Him to the Moon

Aston Martin F1 Works Team Will Replace Racing Point in 2021

In the regulatory news section of the London Stock Exchange’s website, cited by The report, as you can tell from the headline, was on point (pun intended). First things first, Lawrence Stroll and his buddies have acquired 16.7 percent of Aston Martin Lagonda. The £182-million investment has its perks, including the executive chairman role for Stroll at the British automaker based in Gaydon.It took 18 months for Lance’s father to take over Force India , rebrand it into Racing Point, and get onboard with Aston Martin Lagonda. The question is, what’s going to happen with Red Bull Racing considering their title sponsorship?The Formula 1 website has released a short statement in regard to this matter, and it’s a double-edged sword based on the side you’re on. The Austrian team’s sponsorship deal with Aston Martin Lagonda will end at the conclusion of the 2020 season. Red Bull Racing thanks the Brits “for their support over the past four years,” a period in which the team has achieved 12 wins and 6 poles.So what’s going to happen with those mid-engined projects at Aston Martin Lagonda? Well, the two parties have agreed that Adrian Newey will continue working his magic on the all-new Valkyrie.Looking at the bigger picture, Aston Martin’s return to Formula 1 presents an interesting opportunity for the struggling automaker to market its luxurious grand tourers and the DBX utility vehicle all across the world. The engine deal with Mercedes-is expected to remain in place for the turbo V6 hybrid power unit, the powerplant that’s won every title available since the 2014 season.In the regulatory news section of the London Stock Exchange’s website, cited by BBC , we’re told that “Aston Martin Lagonda has entered into a legally binding termsheet under which the Racing Point F1 team will become the Aston Martin F1 works team.” The deal has an initial term of 10 years in which the automaker “will receive an economic interest in the team.”