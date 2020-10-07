autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Tesla Month
Car reviews:
 

Futuristic Cadillac SUV With Pillarless Sides and Rear Barn Doors Comes From GM

7 Oct 2020, 8:37 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Renderings
We have grown accustomed to automakers showing their styling ideas here and there, and then waiting for years to see if they get a real-life correspondent or not. Chances are the designs from GM’s Rebecka Buller and Paul Kim might never see the sunlight – but even in pixel form they sure look promising. For a future Cadillac SUV that would bode well with the latest electric powertrain conceived by the company for the 2030s, that is.
28 photos
GM Design Cadillac SUv Exterior & Interior SketchesGM Design Cadillac SUv Exterior & Interior SketchesCadillac LYRIQ electric crossoverCadillac LYRIQ electric crossoverCadillac LYRIQ electric crossoverCadillac LYRIQ electric crossoverCadillac LYRIQ electric crossoverCadillac LYRIQ electric crossoverCadillac LYRIQ electric crossoverCadillac LYRIQ electric crossoverCadillac LYRIQ electric crossoverCadillac LYRIQ electric crossoverCadillac LYRIQ electric crossoverCadillac LYRIQ electric crossoverCadillac LYRIQ electric crossoverCadillac LYRIQ electric crossoverCadillac LYRIQ electric crossoverCadillac LYRIQ electric crossoverCadillac LYRIQ electric crossoverCadillac LYRIQ electric crossoverCadillac LYRIQ electric crossoverCadillac LYRIQ electric crossoverCadillac LYRIQ electric crossoverCadillac LYRIQ electric crossoverCadillac LYRIQ electric crossoverCadillac LYRIQ electric crossoverCadillac LYRIQ electric crossover
Remember that in the real world Cadillac just revealed its first-ever fully electric vehicle, the Lyriq crossover. And that looks futuristic enough for General Motors to equip the luxury SUV with its Ultium battery and EV platform from late 2022 onwards. If there are not further postponements, that is, as we remember the unveil itself got rescheduled a few times.

So, those who were looking forward to taking home the next-generation luxury electric crossover, there’s a big chunk of waiting ahead – just like with the parent company’s other interesting EV projects, such as the 1,000-horsepower GMC Hummer EV, next generation Bolt or its upcoming Bolt EUV derivation.

No worries, because we can all dream in the meantime – sometimes courtesy of GM’s own social media accounts where we find the crazy (yeah, we’re referencing that angry-looking Sierra Denali HD) or imaginative ideas of its stylists.

Interestingly, GM Design decided to share back to back a couple of sketches that might seem unrelated at first. Buller’s set depicts a few choices for a luxurious full-size Cadillac SUV which pushes all the right buttons – edgy styling, pillarless side doors and even rear barn doors.

There are different takes for the vehicle when it comes to the rear end’s styling – we have instances when the Caddy is classical with a narrow hatch-style access to the trunk area, while the two options with rear barn doors change the taillight setup.

Also, Kim’s interior dashboard depiction could very well be unrelated – but we have a feeling the new styling (already implemented on the Escalade and Lyriq) is here to stay. So, if the exterior design sketches were to materialize into a real vehicle, it wouldn’t be preposterous to assume the same would happen with the cockpit layout as well.





Editor's note:

We also added pictures with the Cadillac Lyriq EV crossover to the gallery.
Cadillac SUV GM Design GM GM Design Center Cadillac SUV exterior interior
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day