Futuristic Cadillac SUV With Pillarless Sides and Rear Barn Doors Comes From GM

We have grown accustomed to automakers showing their styling ideas here and there, and then waiting for years to see if they get a real-life correspondent or not. Chances are the designs from GM’s Rebecka Buller and Paul Kim might never see the sunlight – but even in pixel form they sure look promising. For a future Cadillac SUV that would bode well with the latest electric powertrain conceived by the company for the 2030s, that is.
Remember that in the real world Cadillac just revealed its first-ever fully electric vehicle, the Lyriq crossover. And that looks futuristic enough for General Motors to equip the luxury SUV with its Ultium battery and EV platform from late 2022 onwards. If there are not further postponements, that is, as we remember the unveil itself got rescheduled a few times.
So, those who were looking forward to taking home the next-generation luxury electric crossover, there’s a big chunk of waiting ahead – just like with the parent company’s other interesting EV projects, such as the 1,000-horsepower GMC Hummer EV, next generation Bolt or its upcoming Bolt EUV derivation.
No worries, because we can all dream in the meantime – sometimes courtesy of GM’s own social media accounts where we find the crazy (yeah, we’re referencing that angry-looking Sierra Denali HD) or imaginative ideas of its stylists.
Interestingly, GM Design decided to share back to back a couple of sketches that might seem unrelated at first. Buller’s set depicts a few choices for a luxurious full-size Cadillac SUV which pushes all the right buttons – edgy styling, pillarless side doors and even rear barn doors.
There are different takes for the vehicle when it comes to the rear end’s styling – we have instances when the Caddy is classical with a narrow hatch-style access to the trunk area, while the two options with rear barn doors change the taillight setup.
Also, Kim’s interior dashboard depiction could very well be unrelated – but we have a feeling the new styling (already implemented on the Escalade and Lyriq) is here to stay. So, if the exterior design sketches were to materialize into a real vehicle, it wouldn’t be preposterous to assume the same would happen with the cockpit layout as well.
