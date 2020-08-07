LYRIQ Electric Crossover Debuts as the "New Face of Cadillac," 300+ Miles Range

2021 Beta 300 RX Is the Next Motocross Star

The Cadillac LYRIQ is part of GM's promised onslaught of electric vehicles that was supposed to start with the Chevrolet Bolt but has yet to materialize four years after the small hatchback was introduced. 26 photos



The design, however, appears to be set in stone, with GM pointing toward the LYRIQ's lines as the brand's future identity. “The LYRIQ represents the next iteration of the iconic brand’s styling, enabled by electrification, as only



While the exterior relies on sharp angles, narrow headlights, and a massive grille-like element, the interior is a bit more conventional in style, though full of high-end technology. GM says LYRIQ drivers will be able to enjoy a "dual-plane augmented reality-enhanced head-up display" together with the 33-inch-diagonal display and the 19-speaker AKG sound system that promises the now-classic "recording studio" experience.



The presentation fell a bit short on the technical side of things, which is probably where that 20 percent that still needs work comes into play. The GM officials talked about a maximum range of over 300 miles obtained from a battery with a capacity of "approximately" 100 kWh . That would put the LYRIQ on par with



Several configurations will be available with both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive, with the former geared toward efficiency and the latter toward performance. Cadillac promises a difference of no more than 25-30 miles between the two, meaning the dual-motor version should offer a decent maximum range together with the improved dynamic performance.



Charging is said to accept rates of over 150 kW , but the really great thing is the ability to hit 19 kW while replenishing the battery at home when a Level 2 charger is used. That means taking the battery from 20 to 80 percent shouldn't take much more than three hours.



It all sounds and looks pretty good for the Cadillac LYRIQ, with the only downside being the fact that it's still more than two years away from its first customer deliveries. A lot can happen during this time and we might see a 2022 LYRIQ that's completely obsolete from the moment it leaves the factory floor. Hopefully, that won't be the case. And now, the wait begins.

