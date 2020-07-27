Cadillac Trademarks Symboliq, Optiq EV Nameplates in Switzerland

As you’re well aware, Cadillac is yet again reinventing itself. The Johan De Nysschen-era CT6 is no longer offered in the United States, and in its place, the crown jewel of General Motors will roll out an all-electric sedan.
Celestiq is how the newcomer is called, inspired by the Escala Concept. The four-door fastback will be joined by the Lyriq, an all-electric crossover with illuminated emblems and a glass roof to create a sense of space in the cabin.
Both models will ride on the BEV3 vehicle architecture that can accommodate front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive applications. It’s a global platform that will be utilized by the Cruise Origin taxi as well as pretty much every GM brand, including GMC in the case of the all-new Hummer with 1,000 horsepower.
“Ultium” is how General Motors calls the proprietary battery of BEV3-based models, and these packs will range from 50 to 200 kWh depending on the application. 400 miles (644 kilometers) or more on a single charge and zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in three seconds are two of the most important specs.
Cadillac, however, won’t stop here. The General Motors 2019 Sustainability Report has also confirmed a three-row crossover, an XT4-sized model, and a full-size SUV “that builds on the DNA of the brand’s highly successful Escalade.” Including the Celestiq and Lyriq, that brings the total to five EVs.
GM Authority has learned that General Motors trademarked two new nameplates this month, starting with the Symboliq. Filed in Switzerland on July 22nd along with Optiq under motorized land vehicles – namely automobiles – these handles may be used for two of the three yet-to-be-named EVs mentioned in the sustainability report mentioned. But the question is, why were these two trademarked in Switzerland of all places?
General Motors isn’t ruling out a return to Europe following the sale of Opel and Vauxhall to Groupe PSA, and Cadillac is still represented in the Old Continent by approximately 50 dealerships. Lest we forget, the Chevrolet Corvette as well as the 'Maro are also sold in the European Union.
