Widebody Cadillac Escalade "Mafia Mom" Is a Widebody Beast

There's something really scary about the Cadillac Escalade, and if they could put it in a bottle, it would probably smell like Tony Montana or Vito Corleone. If this thing makes you an offer, you're not going to refuse it... because Cadillac dealers really do have nice discounts sometimes.
What we mean is that the Escalade looks menacing, like it's got a small mafia clan riding in the back and packing heat. Of course, it's only superficial, as the boxy Cadillac is just a luxury SUV with a V8 engine.
The perception of SUV probably has something to do with how Hollywood shoed it during the '90s. In reality, nobody does drive-by from the passenger seat of one of these things. But we've seen plenty of pretending tough guys all over the world buying the Escalade for the image.
Lots of moms use it for the school run too because it's so safe. The YouTube channel LegitStreetCars made a couple of million views on videos about Escalades for the misses. We put a couple of them at the bottom of the story, in case you're interested.
And we wonder what your average SUV-driving wife would think of this rendering. They'd probably hate it since it goes against everything they want - practical, safe, luxurious, classy, and tall. But we like to spice things up once in a while, and Brad Builds did that with his widebody conversion.
Like many of his other renders, this has obscenely wide fender extensions and a variety of sporty skirts and spoilers. The wheels honestly look too wide to exist in the real world, but we've seen Forgiato make some crazy alloys in the past.
Strangely, a few widebody kits for the Escalade have existed in the past. They're obviously not this crazy, but the Calwing kit, for example, used to be quite popular in Japan some years back.
