Black Tea e-Bike Makes Mopeds Cool Again, Offers Irresistible Price

It’s time mopeds were cool again, and this is where Black Tea comes in. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, it’s understandable: Black Tea hasn’t been around for a very long time and it’s yet to release a product. But it’s just announced its first model of electric moped, the Black Tea Moped, which comes with the stated mission of allowing regular drivers the option to try an electric two-wheeler for a change.
This moped sits on the very fine line between electric bicycles, which have grown more powerful and fast in recent years, and electric motorcycles, where there is still plenty of room for improvement and progress has been comparatively slow. It’s a moped with no pedals, with the body of a ‘70s scrambler motorcycle and a comparable performance to one of those dorkish motorized scooters.
Black Tea promises to get you from point A to point B and let you have all the fun on the way, to allow you to explore your city and even dare break new ground by taking your adventures off-road. It’s slick and elegant, yet retains the ruggedness and nimbleness you associate with scramblers.
Founded by Viktor Sommer, the Black Tea startup aims to address a niche of the market that e-bike makers have largely ignored: adventure-seekers with a focus on sustainability who won’t commit to a traditional motorcycle. The first moped promises functionality, sustainability and impressive performance in one visually-stunning package – all the while offering tremendous fun.
“We founded Black Tea with the mission to make individual mobility exciting to unleash the full potential of your life,” reads the official website. “Therefore, we are devoted to building electric motorbikes with sexy design & insane performance, so that you look damn cool & enjoy every ride. We are hedonists & believe in the pursuit of fun.”
MRSP is estimated at €3,900 (approximately $4,400 at the current exchange rate), and you can get it at nearly half that, for €2,000 ($2,255). It goes without saying, this being a newcomer to the market and the object of an upcoming crowdfunding campaign, there are risks associated with the release.
As for what you get for this kind of money, Black Tea says it will have the same model ready for both the EU and the U.S. markets, with the difference that the former will be electronically limited at a 45 kph (28 mph) top speed due to regulations. You will be able to drive it here with a regular driver’s license (B license) or AM license. The U.S. version will have a top speed of 50 mph (80 kph) and will require an M2 license to be operated.
Acceleration from 0 to 50 kph (31 mph) is rated at 4.2 seconds, which, Black Tea says, is enough to get you ahead of gas cars at the lights – at least for a short distance. Maximum torque is 180 Nm and peak power is rated at 5 kW peak. Range is estimated at 70 km (43 miles), enough for three full days of exploring the city, according to the company, but if your needs require more, the body of the bike allows two battery packs in tandem use.
Hydraulic brakes and all-weather tires make the Black Tea Moped ideal for both the city landscape and rougher, way more fun terrains.
“Black Tea Moped, is inspired by 70’s Scramblers to offer optimal handling both on streets & gravel roads making it a real adventure machine,” Black Tea says. “The clean and quiet characteristics of the bike offer new possibilities without disturbing the environment. The lightness and simplicity invite new target groups with less experience to use it but the bike is already popular by thrill seekers, commuters and hipsters.”
