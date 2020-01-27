2021 Cadillac Escalade Accurately Rendered, Looks Grown-Up

Rumor has it that Cadillac could have died at one point were it not for the profits of the Escalade. But the brand now has a variety of crossovers, which some say represent better value. So where does this all-new 2021 Escalade fit in?
We're about a week away from its big reveal, scheduled for February 4th in Los Angeles, at the same time as Oscars week. We've already seen the new Escalade without camo on the factory floor and in a teaser video released a couple of days back. But using that data, the Russian website Kolesa and its digital artist were able to craft these 99% accurate renderings.
This somehow doesn't look like a new model because it's so similar to the XT6. The old Cadillac design language, the one that looked like a Batmobile SUV, was more distinctive, but the Escalade is going for modern and understated here.
For us, the most entertaining section is the connection between the wing-shaped grille and those super-narrow headlights because it reminds us of the Escala concept. But there's no denying that Chevy did something more interesting with its version of this SUV. At least the taillights go all the way up, which used to be the Cadillac trademark that they've stopped using.
So, what sets the 2021 Escalade apart from an XT6? Well, for starters, it's not a crossover in any way. The platform is much more off-road-ready, though they are going to pair it up with independent air suspension at the back for better comfort.
The engines are going to be pretty big too. Where the XT6 usually sports a 3.6-liter V6 with 310 hp, this big boy will sport a 6.2-liter V8 with 420 horsepower, though a sports model could add even more.
Production of the redesigned Escalade will take place at the Arlington, Texas factory. Prices will likely be announced this summer, but they should start around $80,000 and push to the $100,000 mark.
