New Maserati Ghibli PHEV Will Reportedly Premiere at Auto China 2020

In the market for a mid-sized luxury sedan? Many automakers are much obliged to cater to your needs, and Maserati is one of them. Although not as popular as the sportier versions of the 5 Series and E-Class, the Ghibli stands out in the crowd with bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful design and a twin-turbo V6 based on the Pentastar but assembled by Ferrari in Maranello. 44 photos



Turning our attention back to the plug-in hybrid Ghibli, the House of the Trident let it slip in a press release from



While there’s no denying the battery will be a lithium-ion pack and the electric motor will offer an all-electric driving mode, we’re not sure in regards to the range and total system output of the Ghibli PHEV. The internal combustion engine, however, is likely to retain the six-cylinder-in-a-vee-and-twin-turbo layout.



The rear-driven Ghibli S and all-wheel-drive Ghibli S Q4 develop 430 PS (424 horsepower) and 580 Nm (428 pound-feet) of torque from 3.0 liters of displacement, translating to 4.7 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph) and a top speed of 286 km/h (178 mph). The plug-in hybrid setup may add a few more ponies and twerks, but the additional weight of the system won’t help the mid-sized sedan put up a fight against the M5 Competition and E 63 S 4Matic+. It’s been seven years since the Ghibli has entered production, unveiled to the public in 2013 at the Shanghai Motor Show. For 2020 and beyond, the name of the game is electrification at the House of the Trident and the Ghibli is expected to gain a plug-in hybrid option this April in Beijing, China.“A source” told Automotive News Europe about the brand’s first-ever electrified model, and the Chinese motor show doesn’t come as a surprise considering that Maserati took a turn for the worse in that market. In the Middle Kingdom, the government will be much obliged to offer 10,000 yuan (approximately $1,500) for purchasing a plug-in hybrid like the Ghibli Maserati is also working on all-electric options for the Alfieri and GranTurismo, Levante, and Quattroporte. A mid-engined supercar has also been confirmed for May 2020, along with “a new family of engines.”Turning our attention back to the plug-in hybrid Ghibli, the House of the Trident let it slip in a press release from September 2019 that such a powertrain would be introduced in 2020. The model comes courtesy of a €5 billion investment program that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has greenlighted for Italy.While there’s no denying the battery will be a lithium-ion pack and the electric motor will offer an all-electric driving mode, we’re not sure in regards to the range and total system output of the Ghibli PHEV. The internal combustion engine, however, is likely to retain the six-cylinder-in-a-vee-and-twin-turbo layout.The rear-driven Ghibli S and all-wheel-drive Ghibli S Q4 develop 430 PS (424 horsepower) and 580 Nm (428 pound-feet) of torque from 3.0 liters of displacement, translating to 4.7 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph) and a top speed of 286 km/h (178 mph). The plug-in hybrid setup may add a few more ponies and twerks, but the additional weight of the system won’t help the mid-sized sedan put up a fight against the M5 Competition and E 63 S 4Matic+.