autoevolution

Maserati Announces “the Start of a New Era” in May 2020, EV Incoming

3 Dec 2019, 12:23 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
A big event is scheduled to take place in Modena in May 2020, but not at the House of the Prancing Horse. It’s Maserati who’s celebrating “the start of a new era,” which will see the Italian automaker take to “the world stage for the mobility of tomorrow.”
34 photos
Maserati Super Sports Car prototypeMaserati Super Sports Car prototypeMaserati Super Sports Car prototypeMaserati Super Sports Car prototypeMaserati 2022 roadmapMaserati Alfieri EVMaserati Alfieri teaserMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati AlfieriMaserati Alfieri
The cryptic teaser doesn’t tell much at first glance, but we know a couple of things about what the future holds for the House of the Trident. First of all, there’s a super sports car in the offing with a mid-engined layout, a yet-to-be-announced powertrain, and extremely tight shoulder room in the two-seat cabin. A few official spy shots were released in November, showcasing a camo’d prototype with low-profile tires.

As for the second detail, Maserati is developing an all-electric drivetrain for no fewer than six models. In no particular order, these are the Alfieri sports car (coupe and cabriolet), the D-UV, all-new Levante, GranTurismo and GranCabrio, and Quattroporte. The successor for the Ghibli hasn’t been confirmed yet, but chances are the mid-sized sports sedan will be renewed.

Described as the company’s first luxury EV coupe, the Alfieri with E-AWD features a three-motor setup, active torque vectoring and aero, 800-volt battery technology, a top speed of more than 300 km/h (186 mph), and zero-to-100 in around two seconds. Mind-boggling performance for a road-going Maserati, don’t you think?

The Maserati brothers would be proud of the automaker they’ve established in December 1914, but on the other hand, let’s not forget that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has been neglecting Maserati for quite a long time. Even newer products such as the Levante are spoiled by Ram 1500 switchgear and less technology than you’d find in the equivalent BMW X5, and by the way, sales aren’t good either.

On the upside, there’s no denying that Maserati produces a range of unique vehicles with genuine personalities. The GranTurismo and GranCabrio probably sound the best, yet the engines powering them is no longer in production. Ferrari has ceased engine production for Maserati, leaving the House of the Trident to develop its next-gen powertrain.
Maserati Alfieri Maserati EV maserati industry anniversary
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Squad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility SolutionSquad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility Solution
Tesla Cybertruck Memes Aside, What The Hell is Wrong With Tesla? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Rusty Treasures: Some of the Most Amazing Cars Found in Abandoned GaragesRusty Treasures: Some of the Most Amazing Cars Found in Abandoned Garages
Is the Taycan a Magic Bullet or a Thorn in Porsche's Side? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Perks of Driving an Electric Car in WinterThe Perks of Driving an Electric Car in Winter
Could an Electric Dodge Charger SUV Challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Battle of the Infotainment Screens: Which Car Has the Largest One?Battle of the Infotainment Screens: Which Car Has the Largest One?
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon’s Cybertruck Is Not Ugly. It’s Revolutionary What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Concorde vs. Concordski: Both Flawed, One More so Than the OtherConcorde vs. Concordski: Both Flawed, One More so Than the Other
What If Tesla Built This BMW M4 Rival? Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
MASERATI models:
MASERATI Levante TrofeoMASERATI Levante Trofeo Medium SUVMASERATI Ghibli GranLussoMASERATI Ghibli GranLusso LuxuryMASERATI GranCabrioMASERATI GranCabrio Roadster & ConvertibleMASERATI GranTurismoMASERATI GranTurismo CoupeMASERATI GhibliMASERATI Ghibli LuxuryAll MASERATI models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day