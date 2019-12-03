Maserati Announces “the Start of a New Era” in May 2020, EV Incoming

A big event is scheduled to take place in Modena in May 2020, but not at the House of the Prancing Horse. It’s Maserati who’s celebrating “the start of a new era,” which will see the Italian automaker take to “the world stage for the mobility of tomorrow.”
The cryptic teaser doesn’t tell much at first glance, but we know a couple of things about what the future holds for the House of the Trident. First of all, there’s a super sports car in the offing with a mid-engined layout, a yet-to-be-announced powertrain, and extremely tight shoulder room in the two-seat cabin. A few official spy shots were released in November, showcasing a camo’d prototype with low-profile tires.
As for the second detail, Maserati is developing an all-electric drivetrain for no fewer than six models. In no particular order, these are the Alfieri sports car (coupe and cabriolet), the D-UV, all-new Levante, GranTurismo and GranCabrio, and Quattroporte. The successor for the Ghibli hasn’t been confirmed yet, but chances are the mid-sized sports sedan will be renewed.
Described as the company’s first luxury EV coupe, the Alfieri with E-AWD features a three-motor setup, active torque vectoring and aero, 800-volt battery technology, a top speed of more than 300 km/h (186 mph), and zero-to-100 in around two seconds. Mind-boggling performance for a road-going Maserati, don’t you think?
The Maserati brothers would be proud of the automaker they’ve established in December 1914, but on the other hand, let’s not forget that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has been neglecting Maserati for quite a long time. Even newer products such as the Levante are spoiled by Ram 1500 switchgear and less technology than you’d find in the equivalent BMW X5, and by the way, sales aren’t good either.
On the upside, there’s no denying that Maserati produces a range of unique vehicles with genuine personalities. The GranTurismo and GranCabrio probably sound the best, yet the engines powering them is no longer in production. Ferrari has ceased engine production for Maserati, leaving the House of the Trident to develop its next-gen powertrain.
