Maserati GranTurismo Successor Rendered by Lexus Designer

Before the Ghibli and Levante SUV, Maserati was known for two other cars, the Quattroporte, which literally means "four-door", and the GranTurismo that also does what its name implies.
It was never loved to the same degree as something like an Aston Martin or Mercedes, but towards the end of its life, people started calling it the only real Maserati. Now production has ended, and she will be missed.
Since the Italian company's lineup currently only has four-door cars, it's become abundantly clear that they weren't able to stick to that famous roadmap from 2014. Not only did we not receive a production version of the exquisite Alfieri concept, but the GranTurismo successor is nowhere to be seen.
To be honest, no struggling automaker should make a sports car right now, not unless it can rely on the technology or money of a huge German or American powerhouse. And as fun as a Hellcat-powered Maserati may sound, we're still drawn more towards this subtle rendering.
It's from Tatsuya Iwai, the same designer that gave us the stunning Nissan 370Z successor. Even though he works for Lexus, the Maserati model didn't receive a grille that dominates the whole front end or UFO headlights.
Instead, the sculptural 2-seater is super-clean, well-proportioned and sitting somewhere between a Jaguar and Aston Martin sports coupe. The shape of the concave grille still connects it to the trident badge, though.
Maserati did show a preview of its future sports car fans. But this took the form of a racing 2-seater with the engine behind the driver and loosely based on the Alfa Romeo 4C. This has been promised for 2020, with the GranTurismo successor debuting in 2021. But we've read enough statements from the brand to know that keeping promises is not their forte.
“All of Maserati’s new models will be 100 percent made in Italy and will adopt hybrid and battery electric propulsion systems capable of providing both innovation and the high performance embedded in the brand’s DNA,” said the Italian carmaker.
