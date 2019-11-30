autoevolution

Maserati GranTurismo Successor Rendered by Lexus Designer

30 Nov 2019, 20:29 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Before the Ghibli and Levante SUV, Maserati was known for two other cars, the Quattroporte, which literally means "four-door", and the GranTurismo that also does what its name implies.
2 photos
Maserati GranTurismo Successor Rendered by Lexus Designer
It was never loved to the same degree as something like an Aston Martin or Mercedes, but towards the end of its life, people started calling it the only real Maserati. Now production has ended, and she will be missed.

Since the Italian company's lineup currently only has four-door cars, it's become abundantly clear that they weren't able to stick to that famous roadmap from 2014. Not only did we not receive a production version of the exquisite Alfieri concept, but the GranTurismo successor is nowhere to be seen.

To be honest, no struggling automaker should make a sports car right now, not unless it can rely on the technology or money of a huge German or American powerhouse. And as fun as a Hellcat-powered Maserati may sound, we're still drawn more towards this subtle rendering.

It's from Tatsuya Iwai, the same designer that gave us the stunning Nissan 370Z successor. Even though he works for Lexus, the Maserati model didn't receive a grille that dominates the whole front end or UFO headlights.

Instead, the sculptural 2-seater is super-clean, well-proportioned and sitting somewhere between a Jaguar and Aston Martin sports coupe. The shape of the concave grille still connects it to the trident badge, though.

Maserati did show a preview of its future sports car fans. But this took the form of a racing 2-seater with the engine behind the driver and loosely based on the Alfa Romeo 4C. This has been promised for 2020, with the GranTurismo successor debuting in 2021. But we've read enough statements from the brand to know that keeping promises is not their forte.

“All of Maserati’s new models will be 100 percent made in Italy and will adopt hybrid and battery electric propulsion systems capable of providing both innovation and the high performance embedded in the brand’s DNA,” said the Italian carmaker.


2022 Maserati GranTurismo maserati sports car Maserati rendering
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Squad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility SolutionSquad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility Solution
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Rusty Treasures: Some of the Most Amazing Cars Found in Abandoned GaragesRusty Treasures: Some of the Most Amazing Cars Found in Abandoned Garages
Tesla Cybertruck Memes Aside, What The Hell is Wrong With Tesla? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car The Perks of Driving an Electric Car in WinterThe Perks of Driving an Electric Car in Winter
Is the Taycan a Magic Bullet or a Thorn in Porsche's Side? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon’s Cybertruck Is Not Ugly. It’s Revolutionary CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Concorde vs. Concordski: Both Flawed, One More so Than the OtherConcorde vs. Concordski: Both Flawed, One More so Than the Other
Cool VW ID. Space Vizzion Wagon to Enter Production Looking Like This ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Entirely Car-Free Cities, the Stuff (Impossible) Dreams Are Made Of What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Battle of the Infotainment Screens: Which Car Has the Largest One?Battle of the Infotainment Screens: Which Car Has the Largest One?
MASERATI models:
MASERATI Levante TrofeoMASERATI Levante Trofeo Medium SUVMASERATI Ghibli GranLussoMASERATI Ghibli GranLusso LuxuryMASERATI GranCabrioMASERATI GranCabrio Roadster & ConvertibleMASERATI GranTurismoMASERATI GranTurismo CoupeMASERATI GhibliMASERATI Ghibli LuxuryAll MASERATI models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day