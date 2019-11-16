autoevolution

Widebody Ferrari Roma Looks Spot On, Shows Rounded Arches

The Ferrari Roma is definitely not the kind of machine you'd expect to see sporting a widebody kit. As always, though, the Internet doesn't agree, so here we are, zooming in on a rendering that portrays the most recent Maranello machine in WB form.
This pixel work doesn't bring massive changes to the styling of the somewhere in between a supercar and a GT. For one thing, the wider arches are rather subtle, even though we can't say the same thing about the fat-lipped wheels that fill them. Oh, and let's not forget the meatier exhaust tips, which stand out quite a bit - helmet tip to Carlifestyle for the image.

Of course, we can't talk about the Monza without mentioning the opinion-splitting nature of the Italian exotic. You see, the appearance of the twin-turbo toy has seen many aficionados wondering about a potential connection to the Aston Martin badge.

Well, this isn't exactly fair and here's why - if we consider all the design limitations of a front-engined speed tool released nowadays, there's really not that much designers could do to create a larger gap between this model and Gaydon machines.

And if you happen to be among those who feel otherwise, there's a story you should check out. I'm referring to an article we published earlier today, one that sees a designer taking us trhough a styling comparison involving the Ferrari Roma, the Aston Martin Vantage and the Maserati Alfieri - the concept car obviously wasn't chosen by accident, as you'll notice in the said tale.

PS: If you wish to find out more about the possible future of the Alfieri (after all, Maserati has massive plans for its future), then you should head over to this article - you'll be greeted by another rendering, one that showcases the successor of the retiring Maserati GranTurismo, which is in the pipeline.
