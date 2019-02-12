Maserati Alfieri Pre-Production Starting In First Half Of 2020

5 Ares Design Reimagines the Maserati A6G/2000 Spyder by Frua

Remember when Honda said it would bring the NSX back, better and more exciting than the original? Took them a long time, and following years of overpromising, the Ford Motor Company overshadowed the reveal of the NSX with not one, not two, but three performance-oriented vehicles at the 2015 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. 30 photos



An unassuming press release with “public authorities” and “unions” in the title serves as the confirmation. There are two statements of interest to us and prospective customers, starting with “the plan is to upgrade and renew the current production lines starting this autumn.”



Even though Maserati doesn’t name the Alfieri in the release, “the first pre-series production cars of a totally new model, a characteristically Maserati sports car, will roll off these lines starting in the first half of next year.” No points will be awarded to who guesses what the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles-owned brad is talking about.



AWD coming courtesy of three electric motors, 800-volt battery technology, full active torque vectoring, active aerodynamics, and a top speed in excess of 300 km/h (186 mph), based on the Alfieri.



Capable of hitting 100 km/h (62 mph) in approximately two seconds, the Alfieri EV won’t be available at launch. Instead, a V6 plug-in hybrid and standalone V6 engine options will have to make do. It’s believed the entry-level configuration is a twin-turbo V6 with 410 PS (404 horsepower) and rear-wheel drive.



Given time, Level 3 semi-autonomous driving technologies and the D-UV (a.k.a. Alfa Romeo Stelvio by Maserati) will be introduced as well. An all-new Levante, Quattroporte, and "Ghibli MCA" will be revealed by 2022.

