Ares Design Reimagines the Maserati A6G/2000 Spyder by Frua

Three examples of the A6G/2000 Spyder by Frua are understood to have been produced, and chassis number 2,190 was hammered at auction in 2013 at the Monterey Car Week for $2.5 million. Some believe the exterior design resembles the AC Ace and Shelby Cobra, and as a coincidence, the Maserati predates both the British and American roadsters. As it’s often the case with Maserati, that won’t happen. But Ares Design is much obliged to offer the next best thing, coming in the guise of Project Wami. The tuner-turned-coachbuilder crafts the body shell from aluminum and carbon fiber, and as far as the cabin is concerned, the customer is treated to the highest-quality materials imaginable.Currently in development, Project Wami “has perfect proportions and appears both crisply tailored and boldly muscular,” featuring plenty of period detailing. The attention to detail is so extensive, even the white-on-black dials reflect the design of the A6G/2000 Spyder with Frua coachwork.The roadster is “a true testament to Ares Design’s painstaking eye for detail,” but the question is, what kind of engine are those side-exit exhaust pipes connected to? Even though the coachbuilder doesn’t mention this information, there are some clues scattered throughout the cabin.Analyzing the CAD renderings of the interior, the circular air vents have this Mazda MX-5 feeling to them, but they’re not identical. Then there’s the three-pedal setup and the lack of a gear lever. Intriguing stuff, isn't it?Ares Design uses the Lamborghini Huracan and various Ferrari models for other projects, but Wami is on a different level as far as the mystery surrounding the platform is concerned. The company also offers a retro-modern Corvette with C7 underpinnings.Three examples of the A6G/2000 Spyder by Frua are understood to have been produced, and chassis number 2,190 was hammered at auction in 2013 at the Monterey Car Week for $2.5 million. Some believe the exterior design resembles the AC Ace and Shelby Cobra, and as a coincidence, the Maserati predates both the British and American roadsters.