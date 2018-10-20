Ares Design Project Pony Pays Tribute To The Unloved Ferrari 412

When it comes to Ares Design, the Modena-based establishment blurs the line between tuning and coachbuilding. Take Project Pony as a case in point, combining the vehicle platform of the Ferrari GTC4Lusso with the exterior design of the Ferrari 412 from days long gone.

Customers who would rather go for Best known from the Daft Punk film Electroma , the 412 serves as an evolution of the 400i, 400, and 365 GT4 2+2. The name comes from the displacement of a single cylinder, translating to 4,942 cubic centimeters and 340 horsepower. Ferrari produced 270 manual and 306 automatic-equipped models from 1985 to 1989, after which the 456 took over in 1992.Even though it is one of the least-loved Ferrari models of all time, the 412 holds a special place in the hearts and minds of enthusiasts because it is the final 2+2 commissioned by Enzo Ferrari. Even though beauty is in the eye of the beholder, people such as Jeremy Clarkson describe the 412 as “awful in every way.”Project Pony, on the other hand, is anything but awful. 690 horsepower from a 6.3-liter V12, the sharp-edged exterior design of the 1980s combined with 21st-century technologies, climate control, seating for four, what more do you want from a coachbuilt car? The superlative attention to detail carries on inside the cabin, where you’ll find the finest leather upholstery and exclusive design motifs.Care to guess how much this baby costs? €700,000 from the get-go, which means that it’s twice the price of the GTC4Lusso with some optional extras thrown in for good measure. The limited-edition model also happens to benefit from more carbon fiber than the donor vehicle, translating to less curb weight.Project Pony represents “the exterior grace and poise of the iconic Ferrari 2+2 with the chassis from one of today’s most exceptional vehicles,” according to Ares Design . Deliveries will start by the end of the year.Customers who would rather go for two seats and Ferrari 250 GTO styling , fret not! Ares Design has such a car in the lineup as well, starting at “under €1 million” and limited to fewer than ten examples of the breed. As expected, this fellow is based on the Ferrari 812 Superfast.