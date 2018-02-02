autoevolution
 

Tesla Model S Gets Another Shooting Brake Conversion, This One Seems Done Right

It looks like turning the Model S sedan into a station wagon (because that would the more appropriate description) is becoming a thing now after the Brits at Qwest have launched their version.
The hearse-like vehicle has already been spotted at a Supercharger station, but now it looks as though it might a less mortuary competition from a better-known company from Italy. It's called Ares, and it's probably most renowned for its complete reinterpretation of the Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV called X-Raid.

The fact Ares already has something to show for instantly makes this project noteworthy, not to mention it should give anyone interested a bit more ease of mind considering the final cost of the transformation is expected to be over $250,000 (including the actual Model S, we presume, though we might be mistaking).

However, if the image released so far is anything to go by, those who desperately want an electric wagon and have the money to spare are in for a treat. You wouldn't expect any less from an Italian bodywork specialist, but the Model S Shooting Brake looks like a natural progression of the original model (something the Qwest effort does not).

Like the British conversion, which was prompted by a Model S owner who wanted to fit his two dogs into the vehicle, this one too came out of need. The light bulb lit above of Dany Bahar's head, the CEO of Ares, after he used a Model S as his daily driver and found there was room for improvement in the practicality sector as well as cabin fit and finish quality (something Tesla owners know a lot about).

That means the Ares version will also get a vastly improved interior, apart from the much roomier trunk, when it becomes available this summer. The powertrain will remain untouched, meaning the new vehicle should have similar performance figures as the original sedan.
