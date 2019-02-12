Skoda Vision iV Electric Concept Is Just Another VW MEB-Based Electric Car

When it said its new MEB platform will spawn millions of new electric cars in the coming years, Volkswagen was not kidding. What it did not say yet is how many millions more will be based on the same tech, but wearing badges from other brands in the group.

Still, Oliver Stefani, the company’s head of design, did point out a few facts about the iV. The front wide lighting blade, for instance, will be used on all future Skoda EVs. The Skoda name written in backlit lettering at the rear might possibly suffer the same fate. It’s no secret that MEB will be used to underpin EVs from most of the VW-owned brands, not only of ID family scheduled to be launched no later than this November. And one early example of a MEB-based car that is not wearing a VW badge is the Skoda Vision iV.The concept car – that’s all it is for the moment – is described as a four-door crossover coupe and it will make its debut next month at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.The vehicle is supposed to mark the Czech’s carmaker entrance into the world of electric mobility. It is the herald of a future when Skoda will have more than ten electric cars on the market over the next three years.First there will be the plug-in hybrid version of the Superb , followed shortly after by an all-electric variant of the CitiGo . The first EVs actually based on the MEB platform will be launched starting 2020.In all, says Skoda, some 2 billion euros will be invested in the electrification efforts.As for the car that is meant to set all this into motion, the iV, no actual details were released, and no other photos were made public aside for the above three sketches wearing a SkodaDesign logo.Still, Oliver Stefani, the company’s head of design, did point out a few facts about the iV. The front wide lighting blade, for instance, will be used on all future Skoda EVs. The Skoda name written in backlit lettering at the rear might possibly suffer the same fate.