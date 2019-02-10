Audi to Unveil Small Electric Crossover and Four Plug-in Hybrids in Geneva

autoevolution

The European car market is taking small hits from many directions. But Audi still has an unusually high number of debuts planned for this year's Geneva Motor Show: five. Don't get too excited, because one is just a concept.
SUVs are everything right now, and even though Audi just launched the e-tron, it's looking for something to slot below it. That's good news for the people who can't afford the €80,000 model.

According to an unnamed Audi spokesperson who spoke to Automotive News Europe, Geneva is going to welcome some kind of production-intent electric crossover concept. It's going to launch in late 2020 and share its platform with the ID Neo from VW.

Not only that, but the yet unnamed model will be built at the same factory in Zwickau as the Neo and should have familiar powertrains. We know that the MEB allows for one or two driven axles with up to around 300 horsepower and modular batteries that provide between 200 and 300 miles per charge.

SEAT is going to have such a car as well, so it's a repeat of the Golf-A3-Leon scenario, but with body style variations. The other four Geneva debuts are production-ready e-tron PHEVs. One has been confirmed as the Q5 e-tron, and we know from a leaked document that the A7 and A8L e-tron are the other two.

The last one is a mystery, but we have a few ideas. In our mind, the most likely setup is a Q8 e-tron, which would also preview the hybrid engine for the Q7 facelift e-tron. It's probably the same thing we talked about with the Touareg PHEV, which employs a 2-liter turbo to give you up to 367 horsepower. In fact, that's what the A7 should have too, but the A8L is big enough for six cylinders, like the 7 Series PHEV.
