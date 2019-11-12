Maserati GranTurismo Is Dead, Long Live the Electric Maserati GranTurismo

It's been official for a while now that Maserati will go the electric way. The niche Italian brand has already confirmed a number of moves meant to pave the way for the future, and some more pieces of the puzzle fell into place this week.
Back in September, Maserati said its aging GranTursimo, and its GranCabrio counterpart, will get new versions in the not so distant future, ones that will be using some type of electric drivetrain. On Monday, November 11, the Italians confirmed the two new cars would be fully electric by saying they will be "the first models to adopt 100% electric solutions in the history of the Brand."
The carmaker did not say when exactly the new variants will be launched, but chances are that will not happen before 2021.
That means the current version of the GranTursimo will stop being made as of this week, and the plant where they have been produced until now will enter an overhauling process to get it in shape for the future models.
For now, no other details about the electric solution that will be chosen for the car have been announced. Also, we do not know for sure how different the electric GranTursimo will be in terms of platforms and looks from the existing models.
To celebrate the stop of production for the GranTurismo, the company released the Zeda one-off car, "the bridge which connects the past, the present and the future." The only modification to the interestingly-named vehicle is the triple color used, with the blue of the front fading into the gray of the middle section, which in turn dissolves into the white rear, as a means to visually depict the said bridge.
Full details on the Maserati plans for the future as detailed so far can be found in the press release section attached below.
The carmaker did not say when exactly the new variants will be launched, but chances are that will not happen before 2021.
That means the current version of the GranTursimo will stop being made as of this week, and the plant where they have been produced until now will enter an overhauling process to get it in shape for the future models.
For now, no other details about the electric solution that will be chosen for the car have been announced. Also, we do not know for sure how different the electric GranTursimo will be in terms of platforms and looks from the existing models.
To celebrate the stop of production for the GranTurismo, the company released the Zeda one-off car, "the bridge which connects the past, the present and the future." The only modification to the interestingly-named vehicle is the triple color used, with the blue of the front fading into the gray of the middle section, which in turn dissolves into the white rear, as a means to visually depict the said bridge.
Full details on the Maserati plans for the future as detailed so far can be found in the press release section attached below.