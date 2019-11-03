Maserati Re-Confirms Alfieri Sports Car, D-UV

We’ve heard Maserati saying the Alfieri is coming every year or so, but thus far, only promises were made. The latest product plan for the House of the Trident re-confirms the Alfieri is right around the corner, and this time around, it appears that Maserati will deliver.
2020 is the year when we’ll see the front-midship sports car in the flesh, and as Maserati said the last time around, a three-motor electric option will be offered with supercar-like performance. Fast-forward to 2021, and that’s when the D-UV will come to market as the Levante’s smaller sibling.
2021 is also when the Alfieri Cabrio will launch along with the all-new GranTurismo fixed-head coupe, and once again, the symbol for battery-electric vehicle is featured in the presentation. The GranCabrio and all-new Quattroporte will follow in 2022, and finally, there’s an all-new Levante in the pipeline for 2023. Of course, the next gen will be available as a BEV too.
The fully-electrified lineup is one thing, but Maserati also plans to roll out Level 3 autonomous driving by 2023. Knowing the limited financial resources of the Italian brand, we can’t help but scratch our heads in disbelief over these claims. What’s worse, Maserati sales are down by a serious margin.
Q3 2019 sales decreased by 29 percent over the third quarter of the previous year, and net revenues are down 38 percent as a result. Year-to-date shipments are even worse (-45 percent), which is why “a new leadership team is in place” while “the commercial team has been restructured.”
What Maserati did wrong with their newest models, namely the Ghibli and Levante, is that Fiat Chrysler forced the designers to go through the group’s parts bin for the switchgear and other components of the interior. Ram 1500 buttons in a $70,000 luxury utility vehicle is a big no-no, and as for the Ghibli, it was wrong for Maserati to take on the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class with a product that’s not nearly as good in many ways.
On that note, have you heard that Alfa Romeo has dropped the 8C supercar and GTV sports car as a result of the merger with Groupe PSA?
