Maserati Super Sports Car Official Spy Photos Reveal Mid-Engine Design

20 Nov 2019, 21:00 UTC
What you’re looking at isn’t the Alfieri sports car, a front-midship design that will be offered with turbocharged powerplants and a three-motor electric drivetrain. It’s not the next generation of the GranTurismo either, nor the successor to the Ferrari Enzo-based MC12.
Not even Maserati dares to mention what we’re dealing with here, wrapped in camouflage and pictured on the streets of Modena, Italy. Speaking of which, Modena is where the House of the Trident operates a factory that also manufactures the beautiful Alfa Romeo 4C.

The carbon-fiber body shell of the 4C is exactly what came to mind when we laid eyes upon the prototype in the photo gallery. But as opposed to the Alfa Romeo and current Maserati models, this fellow here features an in-house developed engine. 100 percent Maseratiis how the automaker describes the powertrain, and the secret will be out in May 2020.

“A new family of engines integrated exclusively in the vehicles of the brand” leads us to believe that we’re dealing with a twin-turbo powerplant with either six or eight cylinders. If Maserati is to be taken at face value, then don’t expect these engines to trickle down to other Fiat Chrysler Automobiles brands or Groupe PSA. As a brief refresher, the two companies agreed to merge in order to cut costs and share know-how.

It’s also worth highlighting the prototype will evolve until May 2020, adding “final bodywork and mechanics.” Those five-spoke wheels certainly don’t look the part, but the gaping side intakes and drilled brake rotors got us excited. The super-sticky tire choice and tight cabin space are two other highlights, along with what appears to be a vent in the front trunk.

Every Maserati since the beginning of the 2000s has a Ferrari-developed engine excluding the VM Motori turbo diesels, but things have changed earlier this year. Chief exec Louis Camilleri confirmed that the Prancing Horse will stop this practice, and it was about time if you remember what hides under the hood of the recently-discontinued GranTurismo.

Maserati isn’t willing to confirm if Alfa Romeo’s 2.9-liter V6 is the basis of the next-gen engine. The six-potter in Quadrifoglio models is also similar to a Ferrari design, the F154 twin-turbo V8 introduced in 2013. Its latest evolution is the F154CD in the SF90 Stradale plug-in hybrid supercar, rated at 780 PS (769 horsepower) and a whole lot of torque.
