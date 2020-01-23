2021 Maserati Electric Vehicle Sounds Very Different From V8-Engined Models

Maserati didn’t have a great year last year in terms of sales, but 2020 serves as a new chapter for the House of the Trident. The Italian automaker prepares to roll out a mid-engine supercar in May – the first since the MC12 from 2004 and 2005. Moving forward to 2021, the D-UV and the open-top Alfieri will be joined by the all-new GranTurismo that’s going to be offered with an all-electric option.
“The music is changing,” says the Modena-based brand about the 100-percent electric powertrain, teased in a video that showcases the current-gen GranTurismo with the soundtrack of e-motors doing their thing. “A distinctive signature sound” has been promised, along with tests conducted on the road and racetrack.
Maserati also mentions “new electric powertrains,” and the plural leads us to believe there will be variations of the three-motor electric option that’s coming to the Alfieri sports car. The E-AWD system promises more than 300 kilometers per hour on full song, full active torque vectoring, zero to 100 km/h in approximately two seconds, and an aluminum spaceframe with an underfloor battery.
The automaker’s latest update to the future product portfolio lists five nameplates with all-electric capability. From 2020 through 2023, these are the Alfieri, D-UV that will be the size of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, GranTurismo, Quattroporte, and Levante. The Ghibli is nowhere to be found, though chances are that Maserati will come up with a successor at some point by the middle of the decade.
Both the GranTurismo and GranCabrio – as we know them – are V8-only affairs. The fixed-head coupe entered production in 2007, then went out without a bang in 2019. The 4.2-liter F136 engine was offered in the first instance, then the GranTurismo S followed in 2008 with a 4.7-liter version. The most potent incarnation of the F136 had 460 PS (454 horsepower), 520 Nm (384 pound-feet) of torque, and one of the most amazing exhaust sounds you can expect from a comfortable 2+2 grand tourer.
